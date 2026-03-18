The $5 Trader Joe’s Find Shoppers Say Makes Their Skin "The Best It’s Been In Years"

Don’t sleep on Trader Joe’s beauty products . Though they’re touted for being super affordable, some of the best finds in the grocer’s lineup deliver high-end results. The latest beauty product craze among Trader Joe’s shoppers is the newly-landed Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub, a powerful $5 exfoliator that has users saying their skin has “never looked better.”

Here’s everything you need to know about this skincare gem hiding inside Trader Joe’s beauty aisle and what makes it right for your routine.

Reddit Trader Joe’s Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub was formulated by dermatologists to deliver a powerful physical exfoliation experience with ground pumice and pomegranate, pineapple, and papaya extracts. Among longtime Trader Joe’s shoppers, the product itself is rumored as a newer ‘replacement’ for the original microdermabrasion scrub that came in a white tube, though it’s important to note that it comes with a different formula than the OG.

Reddit Using an exfoliating scrub like this one can be super beneficial for removing dead, dry skin cells, clearing out clogged pores, and boosting your skin’s circulation for a more awake and youthful glow. Since the Trader Joe’s Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub contains both physical and chemical exfoliants, it targets these concerns with more intensity.

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt Because of this, the results amongst shoppers are somewhat mixed. There are plenty of skincare enthusiasts that report its effectiveness in revealing renewed skin: “I have had a lot of stress lately and my skincare has gone by the wayside,” one Redditor wrote on r/TraderJoes. “This felt like it rejuvenated my skin and I literally feel like I can see my refreshed and energized self shining again.” “I use it a few times a week, specifically in the morning after a nighttime application of retinol,” another person said. “My skin has never looked better!”

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt While some shoppers report the product’s pumice-y grit is perfect for their skin, others say it’s too harsh. One person even deemed it “unusable.” Some users that found it too harsh noted using it as a foot and body scrub instead. “This absolutely wrecked my skin do not recommend," one Redditor said . “It’s crushed pumice. I’ll use for feet not for face,” another user wrote. “As an esthetician I would be careful about the pumice and use gently on sensitive skin,” one person commented under an Instagram post highlighting the product.

Meredith Holser If you’re down for the exfoliation that the Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub provides, follow these simple tips to keep your skin healthy: Exfoliate infrequently. Giving your skin cells ‘downtime’ allows them to cycle naturally, so you’re not stripping your skin barrier.

Giving your skin cells ‘downtime’ allows them to cycle naturally, so you’re not stripping your skin barrier. A goes a long way. Use a pea-sized amount each time you use the scrub. Overuse can result in damage and irritation.

Use a pea-sized amount each time you use the scrub. Overuse can result in damage and irritation. Scrub lightly. It’s important to not rub it in too hard to avoid excess damage and irritation. A light touch will still allow the product to work its magic.

Trader Joe's The Trader Joe’s Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub can be found in select stores for $4.99 per tube alongside some of our absolute favorites, like the Vanilla Lip Mask and Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream . Next time you’re there for groceries, make sure to swing by the beauty aisle for the new find.

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