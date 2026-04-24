Feeling snacky? Scroll for the best Trader Joe's chips!

Sometimes you just need a full-on chip binge—no justification required. Mid- Netflix drama, post-hike, random 4pm slump… it happens. And when it does, there’s only one place that truly delivers: Trader Joe's . At this point, calling their snack game elite isn’t an opinion—it’s just reality . So if you’re ready to commit, here are the top-tier TJ’s chips worth obsessing over. Consider yourself warned: this is how chip addictions start (I should know!)

Trader Joe's Ode to the Classic Potato Chip Sometimes, you just crave something simple and timeless. No rah-rah flavors, no weird seasoning, no out-there blends of sweet and sour. When you want a chip that you can rely on for that iconic, evergreen taste, you simply can't go wrong with Ode to the Classic Potato Chip. Divine.

Trader Joe's Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips During my very first internship out of college, I had stressful expectations that I'd be picking up phone calls, managing difficult clients, and organizing spreadsheets. Instead, my main task was to go to Trader Joe's and fill up the office pantry with Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips. It was literally the most important task in the office, because none of us could properly function throughout the day without 'em. I love how they pair well with various sauces and dips, be it melted queso, guacamole, sour cream, or my personal favorite: salsa.

Trader Joe's Chips in a Pickle Let's not beat around the bush with the savory flavors. If you are a salt-a-holic like I am, you're gonna want to get your hands on this beloved pickle-flavored chip. Obsessed.

Trader Joe's Pizza Party Potato Chips (Limited Time) Forget Domino's. Forget Papa John's. Forget Little Caesars. The answer to all your pizza-craving needs is right here, in this crunchy, delicious, outstandingly flavorful TJ pick. It's honestly like magic in a bag — three flavors, one chip, zero regrets.

Trader Joe's Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips (Limited Time) Whoever came up with the Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chip deserves an immediate raise. These chips are straight-up elevated. If you're always reaching for the blue cheese crumbles, or if you simply love trying adventurous snacks, you won't regret grabbing this fan-favorite. Believe me.

Trader Joe's Kettle Cooked Rosemary & Sea Salt Potato Chips (Limited Time) As someone who is a kettle chip girlie through and through, I have extremely high expectations when it comes to the perfect KC recipe. After searching far and wide, I've found my number one pick: Kettle Cooked Rosemary & Sea Salt Potato Chips. How can one single little potato chip have so much flavor? It's the perfect combo of salty, piney, and crunchy, without being overbearing.

Trader Joe's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips You know a company takes their snacks seriously when they stop mid-meeting and ask themselves, "wait — how long has it been since we offered a BBQ potato chip?" That moment of self-reflection sent TJ's buyers on a mission, and the result is this chip. The slicing technique alone maximizes surface area for an extra satisfying crunch, but the real star is the seasoning: a full-on BBQ sauce-inspired blend of molasses, onion, garlic, and, here's the unexpected twist, a dash of cinnamon and clove.

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