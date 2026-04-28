Trader Joe’s New May Lineup Includes Korean Corn Dogs & Detroit-Style Pizza

It just so happens my dream Trader Joe’s haul is in stores right now. Cookies & creme cookie mix! Korean corn dogs! Detroit-style pizza! The list goes on. The grocer just dropped so many new items for May, plus, some striped pastel mini tote bags are on the way. Since you absolutely need to see what Trader Joe’s has going on this month, I’ve rounded up the best new products here. Like always, many of them are only in stores for a limited time, so make sure to add them to your cart before they’re gone forever.

These are the 12 best new Trader Joe's items worth shopping in May.

@traderjoesobsessed Striped Pastel Mini Tote Bags Trader Joe's has confirmed the launch of striped pastel mini totes after rumors circulating their release went wild on social media. Though they haven't announced an exact launch date (and they likely won't due to the shopper madness that typically ensues), I know for a fact I'll be snagging one when they finally hit shelves.

Trader Joe's Potato Cheese Sticks These cheese sticks that just hit TJ's freezers are no ordinary cheese sticks. They actually take after Korean corn dogs, which are a popular fried street food option. Each stick is coated in breading and crispy potato pieces. If you snag them this month, make sure you air fry them adequately for that perfect cheese pull. The box of four is selling for $4.99.

Trader Joe's Sparkling Lychee Juice Beverage Made with half lychee juice and half sparkling water, these ready-to-drink cans are going to be best served ice-cold this summer. Lychee comes with a naturally candy-like flavor you'll enjoy sipping on for cocktails, mocktails, or even just on its own. The box of four cans just hit Trader Joe's for $3.99, though it'll only be available for a limited time.

Trader Joe's Raspberry Yogurt Candy Clusters Each one of these sweet chunks of candy features crushed pieces of vanilla creme sandwich cookie, pretzels, crispy rice, and rainbow sprinkles for added whimsy. They're coated in a slightly sweet, slightly tart raspberry yogurt coating that keeps things fairly light in lieu of summer's hotter temps. Find them in stores now for a limited time for $3.49.

Trader Joe's Honey Butter Cashews The honey butter coating on these cashews creates a crunchier layer that works so well with the silky interior. I bet they're going to become your next go-to movie, picnic, or road trip snack. If that's the case, you should definitely stock up before this limited-time find is gone. Find the bag in stores now for just $4.99.

Trader Joe's Gözlemes Gözlemes, also known as cheese-stuffed Turkish flatbreads, are now shoppable at Trader Joe's. Each piece comes with three kinds of cheeses (tulum, a goat’s milk cheese; kashkaval, the “Cheddar of the Balkans;” and mozzarella) so they turn soft and gooey on the inside while retaining a toasty outside. Sounds like heaven to me! I'll be tracking down the $4.99 treat ASAP.

Trader Joe's Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza Sometimes you just need a simple pepperoni pizza, but don't want to settle for thin crust when all you're craving is a bodacious layer of bread. That's where Trader Joe's new Detroit-style pie comes in. When baked, you get that classic combo of golden-brown crust bottom, garlicky tomato sauce, melty cheese, and pepperoni "cups" that make each bite truly addictive. Find this new product in the freezer aisle for $7.99.

Trader Joe's Parmesan Tapenade This tapenade looks sublime for dips, spreads, pasta sauces, salad dressings, pizza bases, and so much more. It's made with parm, olives, garlic, herbs, and jalapeños for the perfect pinch of spice. Find it now for $4.99. I personally can't wait to try this on a homemade Italian sub sandwich!

Trader Joe's Crispy Rice Bars TJ's version of Rice Krispie bars has officially hit stores, joining the permanent product lineup for $2.99 (8-count box). Trader Joe's says each treat is made with "naturally derived ingredients" and boasts a "tender, gooey texture." These are especially nice for grabbing and going since each piece is wrapped individually.

Trader Joe's Cookies & Creme Cookie Mix Oh, wow. This looks insane. This $3.99 box of cookie mix yields cookies packed with white chocolate chips and pieces of the grocer's famous Joe-Joe’s cookies (similar to Oreos), a la cookies and creme. All you need to add is butter and one egg.

Trader Joe's Queso Fresco Finally! I've been waiting for this one. Queso fresco is a true non-negotiable when it comes to taco or enchilada night, but I would always have to pick it up from a separate store whenever I made a Trader Joe's trip. No more! You too can find it in stores now for $3.79.

Trader Joe's Ham & Cheese Sandwich Reminiscent of snagging a quick sandwich in France, this new grab-and-go fare from Trader Joe's features a stack of stone-ground mustard, gruyere, uncured ham, and pats of salted butter on a small baguette. Find it in the readymade aisle for $5.49.

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