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The desserts are looking mighty fine, too.

Trader Joe’s New May Lineup Includes Korean Corn Dogs & Detroit-Style Pizza

​Trader Joe's New Items May 2026
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 28, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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It just so happens my dream Trader Joe’s haul is in stores right now. Cookies & creme cookie mix! Korean corn dogs! Detroit-style pizza! The list goes on. The grocer just dropped so many new items for May, plus, some striped pastel mini tote bags are on the way. Since you absolutely need to see what Trader Joe’s has going on this month, I’ve rounded up the best new products here. Like always, many of them are only in stores for a limited time, so make sure to add them to your cart before they’re gone forever.

These are the 12 best new Trader Joe's items worth shopping in May.

\u200bTrader Joe's Striped Pastel Mini Tote Bags

@traderjoesobsessed

Striped Pastel Mini Tote Bags

Trader Joe's has confirmed the launch of striped pastel mini totes after rumors circulating their release went wild on social media. Though they haven't announced an exact launch date (and they likely won't due to the shopper madness that typically ensues), I know for a fact I'll be snagging one when they finally hit shelves.

\u200bTrader Joe's Potato Cheese Sticks

Trader Joe's

Potato Cheese Sticks

These cheese sticks that just hit TJ's freezers are no ordinary cheese sticks. They actually take after Korean corn dogs, which are a popular fried street food option. Each stick is coated in breading and crispy potato pieces. If you snag them this month, make sure you air fry them adequately for that perfect cheese pull. The box of four is selling for $4.99.

\u200bTrader Joe's Sparkling Lychee Juice Beverage

Trader Joe's

Sparkling Lychee Juice Beverage

Made with half lychee juice and half sparkling water, these ready-to-drink cans are going to be best served ice-cold this summer. Lychee comes with a naturally candy-like flavor you'll enjoy sipping on for cocktails, mocktails, or even just on its own. The box of four cans just hit Trader Joe's for $3.99, though it'll only be available for a limited time.

\u200bTrader Joe's Raspberry Yogurt Candy Clusters

Trader Joe's

Raspberry Yogurt Candy Clusters

Each one of these sweet chunks of candy features crushed pieces of vanilla creme sandwich cookie, pretzels, crispy rice, and rainbow sprinkles for added whimsy. They're coated in a slightly sweet, slightly tart raspberry yogurt coating that keeps things fairly light in lieu of summer's hotter temps. Find them in stores now for a limited time for $3.49.

\u200bTrader Joe's Honey Butter Cashews

Trader Joe's

Honey Butter Cashews

The honey butter coating on these cashews creates a crunchier layer that works so well with the silky interior. I bet they're going to become your next go-to movie, picnic, or road trip snack. If that's the case, you should definitely stock up before this limited-time find is gone. Find the bag in stores now for just $4.99.

\u200bTrader Joe's G\u00f6zlemes

Trader Joe's

Gözlemes

Gözlemes, also known as cheese-stuffed Turkish flatbreads, are now shoppable at Trader Joe's. Each piece comes with three kinds of cheeses (tulum, a goat’s milk cheese; kashkaval, the “Cheddar of the Balkans;” and mozzarella) so they turn soft and gooey on the inside while retaining a toasty outside. Sounds like heaven to me! I'll be tracking down the $4.99 treat ASAP.

\u200bTrader Joe's Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza

Trader Joe's

Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza

Sometimes you just need a simple pepperoni pizza, but don't want to settle for thin crust when all you're craving is a bodacious layer of bread. That's where Trader Joe's new Detroit-style pie comes in. When baked, you get that classic combo of golden-brown crust bottom, garlicky tomato sauce, melty cheese, and pepperoni "cups" that make each bite truly addictive. Find this new product in the freezer aisle for $7.99.

\u200bTrader Joe's Parmesan Tapenade

Trader Joe's

Parmesan Tapenade

This tapenade looks sublime for dips, spreads, pasta sauces, salad dressings, pizza bases, and so much more. It's made with parm, olives, garlic, herbs, and jalapeños for the perfect pinch of spice. Find it now for $4.99. I personally can't wait to try this on a homemade Italian sub sandwich!

\u200bTrader Joe's Crispy Rice Bars

Trader Joe's

Crispy Rice Bars

TJ's version of Rice Krispie bars has officially hit stores, joining the permanent product lineup for $2.99 (8-count box). Trader Joe's says each treat is made with "naturally derived ingredients" and boasts a "tender, gooey texture." These are especially nice for grabbing and going since each piece is wrapped individually.

\u200bTrader Joe's Cookies & Creme Cookie Mix

Trader Joe's

Cookies & Creme Cookie Mix

Oh, wow. This looks insane. This $3.99 box of cookie mix yields cookies packed with white chocolate chips and pieces of the grocer's famous Joe-Joe’s cookies (similar to Oreos), a la cookies and creme. All you need to add is butter and one egg.

\u200bTrader Joe's Queso Fresco

Trader Joe's

Queso Fresco

Finally! I've been waiting for this one. Queso fresco is a true non-negotiable when it comes to taco or enchilada night, but I would always have to pick it up from a separate store whenever I made a Trader Joe's trip. No more! You too can find it in stores now for $3.79.

\u200bTrader Joe's Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Trader Joe's

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Reminiscent of snagging a quick sandwich in France, this new grab-and-go fare from Trader Joe's features a stack of stone-ground mustard, gruyere, uncured ham, and pats of salted butter on a small baguette. Find it in the readymade aisle for $5.49.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new Trader Joe's items when they hit shelves each month!

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