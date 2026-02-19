Trader Joe’s ‘new items’ endcap is constantly evolving, and this month has brought so many great new finds to the forefront. Shoppers have been abuzz about the abundance of newness . But it doesn't just stop at the limited-time Cookies ‘n’ Cream Mini Sheet Cake and Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta – the grocer just introduced a whopping seven new products to shelves this week. The suite includes globally-inspired savory snacks and, of course, some delicious sweet treats.

Scroll onto see all the new items that just dropped at Trader Joe’s this week, including the limited-time ones you'll want to grab before they’re gone.

Trader Joe's Thai Style Yellow Curry Flavored Potato Chips This "savory, aromatic, spice-forward" snack embraces the boldness of yellow curry, bringing the heat to your tastebuds. They can easily be enjoyed on their own or alongside a cooling yogurt dip for contrast. We're craving 'em already. Find the bag for $2.99 at Trader Joe's now.

Trader Joe's Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake A new Mini Sheet Cake flavor has entered the chat. Meet Toasted Coconut: a tender coconut milk-based cake batter that's baked to perfection then topped with cream cheese frosting dotted with bits of toasted coconut flakes. Caramel-y and nutty, this $5.99 Trader Joe's dessert is practically begging for a spot in your cart. Shoppers are snatching it up fast, so make sure to keep a keen eye out.

Trader Joe's Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists There's no flavor combo quite like allium and sugar, and this new Trader Joe's find absolutely masters it. The bite-sized pretzels are superbly crunchy – a la the pretzels you'd get on the plane. Only this time, you're not limited to a tiny bag and can eat as many as you please.

Trader Joe's Spicy Spuds These frozen diced potatoes are dusted with a generous helping of parmesan, lime, onion, paprika, and cayenne pepper for a bite that packs a spicy punch every time. They'll be great as an easy side dish, alongside scrambled eggs for breakfast, or even stuffed inside homemade burritos for added texture and flavor. The $4.49 bags just landed in Trader Joe's freezer aisles.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Covered Crunchy Corn Kernels With roots from a "esteemed" Colombian chocolatier, these dark chocolate-covered corn kernels are impressively crunchy and will keep you coming back for more. They're a delectable movie snack and topping for heaping scoops of ice cream. The 8-ounce bag goes for just $3.99 and likely won't last long on the shelves, thanks to sweet tooth shoppers. Run, don't walk.

Trader Joe's Organic Mexico Chiapas Coffee This new coffee that just joined Trader Joe's lineup of roasts hails from Mexico and boasts notes of milk chocolate and stone fruit for a bit of a sweeter sip. Still, it's noticeably bold – just what you need when waking up. Find a bag for $8.99 now.

Trader Joe's Blonde Bar What's a blonde bar, you ask? Think classic white chocolate laced with cocoa butter, salty caramel, and bits of sugar cookie. Trader Joe's is selling their version or $2.69 for a limited time, and it's perfect for solo snacking or baking into your own batch of cookies. Delish!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover the hottest new Trader Joe's finds hitting store every month!