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14 New Trader Joe’s Items To Try Before July Ends

​​Trader Joe's New Items For July 2026
Trader Joe's
Brit + Co
By Brit + CoJul 22, 2026
Brit + Co
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If you’re looking to squeeze every last drop of summer out of your grocery cart, the neighborhood shelves are currently stocked with some seriously fun finds. From nostalgic, ice-cream-inspired snacks to savory Parisian-style sandwiches and zesty condiments, here are 14 new Trader Joe's items you need to grab before July comes to a close.

Find 14 of the best new Trader Joe's items you can't miss in July below.

"PB & J" Filled Crepes

Trader Joe's

"PB & J" Filled Crepes

Your PB&J just got a bit sweeter! These ultra-thin crepes combine a savory wheat-flour batter with a delicious inner layer of peanut butter spread and sweet strawberry filling for the ultimate handheld snack.

Trader Joe\u2019s Ham & Cheese Sandwich\u200b

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Inspired by an iconic Parisian nosh, this soft and chewy baguette is layered with tangy stone-ground Dijon-style mustard, slices of Gruyere cheese, thinly sliced uncured ham, and creamy pats of lightly sea-salted butter pressed right into the top. It's like a trip to a patisserie!

Cold brew coffee, coconuts, and coffee concentrate bottle on a pink background.

Trader Joe's

Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Making its triumphant return for summer, this rich and bold concentrate is blended with a delicate tropical coconut flavor. Simply mix one part concentrate with two parts water for an easy, café-style cold brew at home.

Lemon Pesto Sauce

Trader Joe's

Lemon Pesto Sauce

Inspired by the citrus-infused cuisine of Italy's Amalfi Coast, this vibrant sauce combines crushed whole lemons, sunflower seed oil, Grana Padano cheese, almonds, a touch of black pepper, and extra lemon zest for a bright, nutty, and cheesy pop of flavor.

Orkney White Cheddar Cheese

Trader Joe's

Orkney White Cheddar Cheese

Hailing from the lush, isolated Orkney Islands off the northern coast of Scotland, this mild and creamy Spotlight Cheese is made exclusively from local dairy milk, bringing a true taste of the Scottish isles straight to your cheese board.

Uncured Bacon Bits

Trader Joe's

Uncured Bacon Bits

Upgrade every dish on your menu with fully cooked, rich, and smoky bacon bits. Because the bacon is uncured, it contains no added nitrates or nitrites beyond those naturally occurring in sea salt and cultured celery powder.

Organic Non-Dairy Soy Beverage Unsweetened

Trader Joe's

Organic Non-Dairy Soy Beverage Unsweetened

With a richer, creamier texture than many other dairy alternatives, this unsweetened organic soy beverage is a versatile choice for your morning coffee, cereal, smoothies, or even your favorite baking recipes.

Raspberry Filled Donuts

Trader Joe's

Raspberry Filled Donuts

Borrowing traits from German Berliners and French beignets, these Belgian-made freezer finds feature a pillowy, naturally pink crumb filled with a sweet dollop of raspberry puree after a simple two-hour thaw in the fridge.

Milk Chocolate Sardines with Sea Salt

Trader Joe's

Milk Chocolate Sardines with Sea Salt

These cute sardine-shaped chocolates are made by a bean-to-bar chocolatier in Slovakia! Seasoned with sea salt for a briny flavor contrast and wrapped individually in decorative foil, they make a playful gift for any tinned-fish fan.

Pineapple Coconut Bars

Trader Joe's

Pineapple Coconut Bars

Reminiscent of a classic soft-serve treat, these vegan and gluten-free frozen bars pair rich coconut cream with the tangy kick of pineapple juice for a refreshing backyard dessert.

Hot Fudge Sundae

Trader Joe's

Hot Fudge Sundae in a Handful!

Dry-roasted California almonds are coated in either a vanilla-ice-cream-and-fudge confection or a sweet-tart cherry glaze, delivering all the nostalgic flavors of an ice cream parlor sundae without any of the melting.

Guava Tartelette Cookies

Trader Joe's

Guava Tartelette Cookies

Your go-to summer treat pairs buttery, crumbly pastry crust with the tropical, sweet-tart flair of lush guava filling.

Tempeh Chips

Trader Joe's

Sweet Chili Black-Eyed Pea Tempeh Chips

Putting a unique spin on traditional Indonesian tempeh, these crispy chips swap soybeans for fermented black-eyed peas, delivering a mild flavor and starchier crunch tossed in a sweet, garlicky, and fiery chili seasoning.

Orange & Cream Flavored Cookies

Trader Joe's

Orange & Cream Flavored Cookies

These buttery, crisp cookies blend a sweet-and-salty base dough with tangy yogurt chips and citrusy sugar bits for a delicious treat that tastes just like an ice-cream parlor favorite.

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