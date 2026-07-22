14 New Trader Joe’s Items To Try Before July Ends

If you’re looking to squeeze every last drop of summer out of your grocery cart, the neighborhood shelves are currently stocked with some seriously fun finds. From nostalgic, ice-cream-inspired snacks to savory Parisian-style sandwiches and zesty condiments, here are 14 new Trader Joe's items you need to grab before July comes to a close.

Find 14 of the best new Trader Joe's items you can't miss in July below.

Trader Joe's "PB & J" Filled Crepes Your PB&J just got a bit sweeter! These ultra-thin crepes combine a savory wheat-flour batter with a delicious inner layer of peanut butter spread and sweet strawberry filling for the ultimate handheld snack.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s Ham & Cheese Sandwich Inspired by an iconic Parisian nosh, this soft and chewy baguette is layered with tangy stone-ground Dijon-style mustard, slices of Gruyere cheese, thinly sliced uncured ham, and creamy pats of lightly sea-salted butter pressed right into the top. It's like a trip to a patisserie!

Trader Joe's Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate Making its triumphant return for summer, this rich and bold concentrate is blended with a delicate tropical coconut flavor. Simply mix one part concentrate with two parts water for an easy, café-style cold brew at home.

Trader Joe's Lemon Pesto Sauce Inspired by the citrus-infused cuisine of Italy's Amalfi Coast, this vibrant sauce combines crushed whole lemons, sunflower seed oil, Grana Padano cheese, almonds, a touch of black pepper, and extra lemon zest for a bright, nutty, and cheesy pop of flavor.

Trader Joe's Orkney White Cheddar Cheese Hailing from the lush, isolated Orkney Islands off the northern coast of Scotland, this mild and creamy Spotlight Cheese is made exclusively from local dairy milk, bringing a true taste of the Scottish isles straight to your cheese board.

Trader Joe's Uncured Bacon Bits Upgrade every dish on your menu with fully cooked, rich, and smoky bacon bits. Because the bacon is uncured, it contains no added nitrates or nitrites beyond those naturally occurring in sea salt and cultured celery powder.

Trader Joe's Organic Non-Dairy Soy Beverage Unsweetened With a richer, creamier texture than many other dairy alternatives, this unsweetened organic soy beverage is a versatile choice for your morning coffee, cereal, smoothies, or even your favorite baking recipes.

Trader Joe's Raspberry Filled Donuts Borrowing traits from German Berliners and French beignets, these Belgian-made freezer finds feature a pillowy, naturally pink crumb filled with a sweet dollop of raspberry puree after a simple two-hour thaw in the fridge.

Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Sardines with Sea Salt These cute sardine-shaped chocolates are made by a bean-to-bar chocolatier in Slovakia! Seasoned with sea salt for a briny flavor contrast and wrapped individually in decorative foil, they make a playful gift for any tinned-fish fan.

Trader Joe's Pineapple Coconut Bars Reminiscent of a classic soft-serve treat, these vegan and gluten-free frozen bars pair rich coconut cream with the tangy kick of pineapple juice for a refreshing backyard dessert.

Trader Joe's Hot Fudge Sundae in a Handful! Dry-roasted California almonds are coated in either a vanilla-ice-cream-and-fudge confection or a sweet-tart cherry glaze, delivering all the nostalgic flavors of an ice cream parlor sundae without any of the melting.

Trader Joe's Guava Tartelette Cookies Your go-to summer treat pairs buttery, crumbly pastry crust with the tropical, sweet-tart flair of lush guava filling.

Trader Joe's Sweet Chili Black-Eyed Pea Tempeh Chips Putting a unique spin on traditional Indonesian tempeh, these crispy chips swap soybeans for fermented black-eyed peas, delivering a mild flavor and starchier crunch tossed in a sweet, garlicky, and fiery chili seasoning.

Trader Joe's Orange & Cream Flavored Cookies These buttery, crisp cookies blend a sweet-and-salty base dough with tangy yogurt chips and citrusy sugar bits for a delicious treat that tastes just like an ice-cream parlor favorite.

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