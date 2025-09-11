Trader Joe's Has 30+ Pumpkin Products – These Are The 6 Best To Buy Now

Indeed, Trader Joe’s pumpkin goodies have finally hit shelves, but the grocer seemingly dropped so many more products than years prior. There are currently over 30 pumpkin spice items that span food finds and beverages, which can truly make it hard to know which ones are actually worth buying. Luckily, I’m an expert in the field, having tried nearly all of them. While many are flops, some are true hidden grocery gems I look forward to every fall .

Out of the mass amount of pumpkin-spiced Trader Joe’s items, these are the six best you must try this year.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake Pumpkin cake. Need I say more? This seasonal iteration of a Trader Joe's classic is a must-buy for fall because it's as easy as cracking open the package and chowing down. I think it's an especially great grab if you've got a potluck party to go to!

Trader Joe's Gluten Free Pumpkin Ravioli Don't let the gluten-free label fool you here – this ravioli still tastes like the real deal. Plus, it has me convinced that pumpkin and cheese really do go together. If you want to lean into the autumnal vibes even more, I'd suggest serving this with a creamy butternut squash sauce.

Trader Joe's Gluten Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins The same thing goes for these sweet muffins. Though they're made without gluten, they're moist as can be. They taste downright immaculate alongside a hot tea or morning coffee. I'll be buying these weekly, I fear.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Brioche Twist I turn into a total monster whenever I'm around this pumpkin-laced brioche loaf. It's that good! Complete with notes of real pumpkin and plenty of warming spices, it's ideal for an easy fall breakfast. From slathering a slice with peanut butter to adding a slab of butter and a cinnamon-sugar blend to it before toasting, it's quite the addictive item.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Overnight Oats I'm all about ease, especially when I'm groggy and still waking up in the morning, which is why I adore Trader Joe's overnight oats. They just popped off with this pumpkin variety that truly packs in all the good gourd-y flavor alongside a bit of sweetness. Aside from the show-stopping flavor, this little cup actually fills me up until lunchtime.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Butter If you had to buy just one pumpkin product at Trader Joe's, let this Pumpkin Butter be it. Why, you ask? Well, it's extremely versatile. Some of my favorite uses include adding a spoonful to my morning latte, spreading it on toasts and bagels, scooping just a bit into homemade pasta sauces (for that extra kick of fall), and topping vanilla ice cream. At just $3 a jar, it's totally worthy of stocking up for the season.

This post has been updated.