Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Which ones will you try?

Trader Joe's Has 30+ Pumpkin Products – These Are The 6 Best To Buy Now

The Best ​​Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products Of 2025
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserSep 11, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Indeed, Trader Joe’s pumpkin goodies have finally hit shelves, but the grocer seemingly dropped so many more products than years prior. There are currently over 30 pumpkin spice items that span food finds and beverages, which can truly make it hard to know which ones are actually worth buying. Luckily, I’m an expert in the field, having tried nearly all of them. While many are flops, some are true hidden grocery gems I look forward to every fall.

Out of the mass amount of pumpkin-spiced Trader Joe’s items, these are the six best you must try this year.

\u200bTrader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake

Pumpkin cake. Need I say more? This seasonal iteration of a Trader Joe's classic is a must-buy for fall because it's as easy as cracking open the package and chowing down. I think it's an especially great grab if you've got a potluck party to go to!

\u200b\u200bTrader Joe's Gluten Free Pumpkin Ravioli

Trader Joe's

Gluten Free Pumpkin Ravioli

Don't let the gluten-free label fool you here – this ravioli still tastes like the real deal. Plus, it has me convinced that pumpkin and cheese really do go together. If you want to lean into the autumnal vibes even more, I'd suggest serving this with a creamy butternut squash sauce.

\u200bTrader Joe's Gluten Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Trader Joe's

Gluten Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

The same thing goes for these sweet muffins. Though they're made without gluten, they're moist as can be. They taste downright immaculate alongside a hot tea or morning coffee. I'll be buying these weekly, I fear.

\u200bTrader Joe's Pumpkin Brioche Twist

Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Brioche Twist

I turn into a total monster whenever I'm around this pumpkin-laced brioche loaf. It's that good! Complete with notes of real pumpkin and plenty of warming spices, it's ideal for an easy fall breakfast. From slathering a slice with peanut butter to adding a slab of butter and a cinnamon-sugar blend to it before toasting, it's quite the addictive item.

\u200bTrader Joe's Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

I'm all about ease, especially when I'm groggy and still waking up in the morning, which is why I adore Trader Joe's overnight oats. They just popped off with this pumpkin variety that truly packs in all the good gourd-y flavor alongside a bit of sweetness. Aside from the show-stopping flavor, this little cup actually fills me up until lunchtime.

\u200bTrader Joe's Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Butter

If you had to buy just one pumpkin product at Trader Joe's, let this Pumpkin Butter be it. Why, you ask? Well, it's extremely versatile. Some of my favorite uses include adding a spoonful to my morning latte, spreading it on toasts and bagels, scooping just a bit into homemade pasta sauces (for that extra kick of fall), and topping vanilla ice cream. At just $3 a jar, it's totally worthy of stocking up for the season.

What pumpkin spice items does Trader Joe's have in 2025?

\u200bTrader Joe's Pumpkin Bisque

Trader Joe's

Here's a full list of what pumpkin spice items are available at Trader Joe's this year. I'm sure there will be even more joining the lineup as we move through fall!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more of the best Trader Joe's product drops!

This post has been updated.

food newstrader joe'spumpkinpumpkin spicegrocery shoppingfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3, Episode 10 recap
TV

Yeah, 'TSITP' Just Proved Belly's Been In Love With Conrad This Whole Time

sydney sweeney the houesmaid
Movies

'The Housemaid' First Look: See Sydney Sweeney & Amanda Seyfried's "Twisty" Thriller

shaun white and nina dobrev breakup
Celebrity Couples

Shaun White & Nina Dobrev Have Called Off Their Engagement

the summer i turned pretty season finale
TV

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Finale: Everything You Need To Know

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit