This is worth tracking down to try before it's too late!

Trader Joe’s Just Dropped An “Insanely Festive” $5 Dessert, And Fans Are Going Crazy

Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserNov 19, 2025
Dessert lovers might want to brace themselves for this epic new Trader Joe’s product. The grocer just doesn't stop with their seasonal drops. Trader Joe’s just released an insanely festive sweet that’s simply perfect for the holidays.

Meet the Panettone & Chocolate Gelato Style Frozen Dessert, made to emulate traditional panettone that’s typically enjoyed around Christmas. It’s essentially like getting two treats in one, and though it just hit freezers, shoppers are already going crazy for it. You’re going to want to try it ASAP, especially since it’s a limited-time find.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Trader Joe’s new Panettone & Chocolate Gelato Style Frozen Dessert.

Spotted inside Trader Joe's freezer aisle for just $4.49 the Panettone & Chocolate Gelato Style Frozen Dessert is prepped with pieces of sweet bread, candied citrus peel, and a dark chocolate swirl on top of the pint. Each component pays homage to traditional panettone bread that is often enjoyed around the Christmas season.

It’s important to note that, because of the ‘gelato style’ label, this new Trader Joe’s item is not actual gelato based on technicalities. Instead, it boasts a gelato-like texture and flavor. Nonetheless, it’s sweet, creamy, and undeniably festive.

Trader Joe’s shoppers seem to be somewhat torn on the new frozen dessert. Many expressed excitement about the launch and honestly reviewed the flavor.

“Wow, that sounds awesome,” one person commented. “I’ve never even seen this flavor as an ice cream before!”

“It’s quite good!” another user said. “The citrus flavor is noticeable but is balanced with the other flavors.”

“If you like panettone it’s spot on,” another person said in a separate Reddit thread. “I wish there were more bread pieces inside but it’s still so good!”

Other customers were bothered by the fact it’s not a true gelato.

“Doesn’t frozen dessert mean flavored, emulsified, hydrogenated fat/oil?” one person questioned.

“Exactly what I was thinking,” someone responded. “Gelato-style + frozen dessert = chemical soup.”

Trader Joe’s new Panettone & Chocolate Gelato Style Frozen Dessert isn’t listed on the grocer’s website quite yet, but shoppers have seen it in-store for $4.49 per pint. With a generous mix of dark chocolate and traditional panettone inclusions, it still seems like a total must-try, especially for sweet tooths and those with panettone nostalgia. Will you try this new Trader Joe’s item?

