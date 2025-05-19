Trader Joe's Shoppers Are "So Happy" These $10 Flowers Are Finally Back In Stores

Die-hard Trader Joe’s fans know just how stunning their plant and flower section is. Seriously – from roses to tulips, you simply can’t just walk on by without stopping to smell the flowers! Trader Joe’s is constantly refreshing their buckets with fresh blooms, and the one find that shoppers wait all year for just hit stores. That's right: Peony season has officially begun at Trader Joe’s! For a limited time, you can stock up on some stems for just $10.

Read on for everything we know about peonies being back at Trader Joe’s!

Trader Joe's Floral enthusiasts and home decor aficionados always perk up when peonies return to Trader Joe’s every late spring/early summer. The grocer has totally nailed their peony-growing and sourcing process by now, which results in such healthy, fluffy-looking blooms. Trader Joe’s peonies currently range from deep, hot pink shades and corals to lighter baby pinks – and they’re all perfect for sprucing up your space!

Reddit With the proper care, Trader Joe’s peonies can last up to a week or more. They don’t typically last super long, so you really have to cherish them while they last. Instagram user @traderjoes_flowers recently provided several tips for picking the right peonies in-store: “Pick them as marshmallow buds super soft for a faster bloom,” they write. “Tighter buds for slower bloom. Remember sometimes if they are [too] tight they may not open!” And when it comes to setting them out, they recommend storing your peony-filled vase in the fridge overnight, since the flowers prefer cooler environments.

Reddit Whether you grab a 5-stem pack of Trader Joe’s peonies for your dining table or nightstand, they make such a delightful addition for the summer season! The best part is they go for only $10, so you can easily tack them onto your grocery haul for a fairly inexpensive price. Trader Joe’s currently sources their peonies from across the U.S., drawing from “cool, temperate climates” in the Pacific Northwest, Wisconsin, and even coastal North Carolina. We say go ahead and treat yourself!

