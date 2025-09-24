The 6 Best Fall Flowers & Plants At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s might be known for their addictive snacks and pumpkin treats, but their flower section is seriously underrated—especially in the fall. Even as temps cool down, the store is overflowing with gorgeous blooms and plants that make it easy (and affordable) to bring cozy, seasonal vibes into your home.

Whether you’re sprucing up your dining table, front porch, or just your mood, these 6 fall flowers and plants are absolute Trader Joe’s must-haves.

Trader Joe's Mum Fleurettes These mini-sized mums come in tons of fall-ready colors to adorn your porch or window sill. We'll take all of them, thanks!

@traderjoesobsessed Seasonal Dried Bouquet What screams 'fall' more than a dried bouquet packed with festive blooms? These unique arrangements are one of the best things to snag from TJ's this season because they'll last you until winter starts.

Trader Joe's Cinnamon Broom Made with raw pine and pressed with pure cinnamon oil, Trader Joe's cinnamon brooms are a must-have for cozy fall vibes at home. They smell downright delicious and even add some subtle witchy-ness wherever you place them!

Trader Joe's Bow Wow & Meow Tillandsia Planters As you gear up for Halloween, you may catch these adorable tillandsia planters at your local Trader Joe's. Each one goes for just $6 with the choice of Bow Wow the doggo or Meow the cat. Love!

@traderjoes_flowers Light Up Ghouls Planters Beside Bow Wow and Meow you may also be able to spot these spooky ghoul-shaped planters. They're small and perfect for sitting on your windowsill or bedside table! They go for $7 and even light up for extra festive flair.

Trader Joe's Sugar Skulls With Premium Foliage Another fall plant at Trader Joe's are these sugar skill planters packed with foliage. They're an obvious fit for Halloween, but once the season's over, you could easily transport the foliage to another pot and watch it flourish.

