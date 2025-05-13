A Trader Joe’s employee on Reddit just dropped the news of the summer for sweet treat fans – one of the grocer’s most loved ice cream flavors is returning to stores very soon after being discontinued for two entire years!

The flavor in question? Think all things berry and all things cheesecake. Longtime TJ’s shoppers will know just the flavor that’s rumored to hit shelves, but you’re going to want a taste of this frozen dessert even if you’re not an avid Trader Joe’s customer.

Scroll on for everything we know about the return of Trader Joe’s Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream!

Reddit That’s right – the Trader Joe’s Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream is being revived after its two-year long hiatus. According to a Reddit post made by a Trader Joe’s employee, the treat has been logged in the grocer’s internal stocking system and will be orderable on June 30. That means individual Trader Joe’s locations can add the berry-good ice cream flavor to their lineup so soon – perhaps as early as the first week of July.

Trader Joe's Many Trader Joe’s fans sounded off in the comments of the original Reddit post with excitement. “My prayers are being answered!” one person rejoiced. “I was so hoping for this!” “YAS!” another user wrote. “My favorite ice cream!” “Omg this is one of the best flavors they've ever [come] up with,” someone else commented. “OMG...that's fabulous news!!” another person said. “Thought it had been discontinued...permanently...YAY!” The Trader Joe’s employee also confirmed that the Horchata Ice Cream will return to stores later this summer, orderable as early as June!

@traderjoeskitchen According to Trader Joe’s , the Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream features a sweet cream ice cream base mixed with a berry swirl (made with blueberries, elderberry juice concentrate, and raspberry, strawberry, and blackberry purees) and dotted with “tender bits” of cheesecake. This makes it supremely refreshing for hot summer days, precisely why it's a seasonal product that’s only available for a limited time.

