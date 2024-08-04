6 Helpful Tips To Curb Your Airplane Anxiety, According To A Pilot
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Packing up your new weekender bag sounds fun when it's time for a summer vacation, but your airplane anxiety could get the best of you once you catch sight of the airport's tarmac. Seeing how huge the planes are once you've boarded your flight can make you start having anxiety-ridden thoughts like, "Are these planes really safe" and "How much turbulence will there be?"
They're valid questions, but we know anxiety can make us have a full-blown panic attack if left unchecked. It might make you freak out even more if you're worried about becoming a meme on social media. But Captain Tom Bunn, MSW, LCSW of SOAR wants to help reassure you.
Why do some people experience anxiety during flights?
Do you remember where you were going the first time your airplane anxiety reared its ugly head? My first memory involves my first plane ride to Texas. My family always drove before, but the 10+ hour road trips started taking a toll on everyone. Since I was already familiar with car accidents we'd driven by in the past, my heart was racing as we waited for the plane to take off — if cars could crash, what could happen to airplanes? I'll spare you the details, but one of the flight attendants had to stand by me and help me count to 10 a few times before I calmed down.
If you're wondering where your airplane anxiety stems from too, Captain Bunn says anxiety typically occurs for two reasons. "We have two systems that try to take care of our wants and needs while at the same time keeping us safe. One — let's call it System A — is word-based. We can interface with it consciously. If that were our only system, we could control anxiety with logical thoughts about how safe flying is."
I for one would've loved to verbally tell my anxiety to take a hike when I was kid, but it turns out I needed a little more reassurance. "System B operates outside of consciousness because it's experience-based," Captain Bunn says. "After an experience has taken place, System B assigns a code to the experience. A positive experience is assigned a positive code. A negative experience is assigned a negative code," he explains.
Palu Malerba/Pexels
Things get interesting after System B assigns those codes. "The next time that experience presents itself as a possibility, our amygdala reads its code. A positive code will cause good feelings. A negative code will cause bad feelings. Feelings we get when the amygdala reads the code determine whether we go ahead with the experience or back away from it," Captain Bunn says.
Another explanation, according to Captain Bunn, comes straight from neuroscientists. "The neural mechanisms underlying emotional valence are at the interface between perception and action, integrating inputs from the external environment with past experiences to guide the behavior of an organism. Depending on the positive or negative valence assigned to an environmental stimulus, the organism will approach or avoid the source of the stimulus" (via National Library of Medicine).
It's like putting your hand on a hot stove whenever you've never done it before. You may not immediately register the pain, but it eventually comes and you tell yourself you're never doing something like that again. Every neural path and nerve ending knows what will happen if you and wants to avoid feeling that.
How does this relate to airplane anxiety?
Thomas Ronveaux/Pexels
Our anxiety wants to do everything it can to protected us from perceived threats, right? So imagine being in a situation you have no control of, like flying. You know that you're a passenger on your flight, but you're not flying the plane nor are you able to dictate your flight's path.
"In a traumatic experience, we are not in control. Thus, not being in control is assigned a negative code. In a traumatic experience, we are not able to escape. Not being able to escape is also assigned a negative code. As we go through life and have traumatic experiences, the negative codes assigned to no control and to no escape get more and more negative," says Captain Bunn.
He shares that once enough stress hormones are released, they can trigger panic no matter how safe we are. "For example, we could panic when in an elevator, getting a MRI scan, or boarding an airliner," he explains.
When you break this down, it looks like this:
- Our System A knows flying is safe enough to do.
- If flying doesn’t feel safe, it is because of System B. To feel safe, we need to update System B.
How can we adjust when things feel scary?
Pew Nguyen/Pexels
Having anxious thoughts can make you feel like things will never change, but Captain Bunn knows that's not true. He stressed that even an imaginary experience or a memory can "update" System B — AKA trick your brain into thinking everything really is gonna be okay. "That is what we do in the SOAR program using the strengthening exercise. We apply a positive experience to situations System B regards as negative," he says.
Though negative codes can be assigned by System B, not every negative feeling is a result of something traumatic. "Some negative codes comes from vicarious experiences. For example, when the news tells you about a terrifying experience on a plane, as you imagine what those people felt, your vicarious experience assigns a negative valence code to flying," Captain Bunn says.
He believes you need to monitor how much news you pay attention to so that you're not making fear-based decisions. One-off experiences reported in the media aren't emblematic of the entire flying experience, so there's no use obsessing over one story about bad turbulence. According to Trip.com, there are approximately 100,000 flights a day — that means the one flight you may have heard about was literally 1 in 100,000 flights just that day. More often then not, flights are easy, breezy, and unremarkable.
How can someone feel safe during turbulence?
Turbulence is real and it's not going away, but you don't have to lose faith in flying because of it. Captain Bunn says, "Severe turbulence is extremely rare. In thirty years of airline flying, I experienced thirty seconds of severe turbulence." He went on to say that the chances of experiencing severe turbulence are so small, so you really don't need to fret about it.
If you still think there's more to worry about, here's the breakdown from the Federal Aviation Administration of the injuries turbulence has caused in recent years:
- How many passengers were injured due to turbulence last year in the U.S.? 3.
- How many passengers were injured due to turbulence in 2022 in the U.S.? 4
- How many passengers were injured due to turbulence in 2021 in the U.S.? 1.
- How many passengers were injured due to turbulence in 2020 in the U.S.? 0.
Knowing this, Captain Bunn wants us to ask ourselves an important question. "How must time should we think about turbulence injury? How much time should the media devote to turbulence injury?"
He knows that the media is reporting that turbulence is getting worse based on factors like climate change, but he also wants you to understand that the odds you'll personally be injured because of it are slim.
How can I trust I don't have to worry about turbulence?
Juliia Abramova/Pexels
Captain Bunn says, "The valence codes associated with turbulence need to be shifted from negative to positive. This is where the SOAR Strengthening Exercise comes in. To update System B, we replace the negative code with positive code from a friend’s face, voice quality, and touch."
This speaks to a grounding technique I learned in therapy. It's easy to focus on potential negative outcomes, but we can shift our perspective by becoming aware of things we can see, touch, smell, hear, etc. In reframing your thinking, you can shape your experience and have a better overall flight.
