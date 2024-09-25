The 6 Best Travel Neck Pillows On Amazon That Are Actually Worth It
Not everyone is an airplane sleeper, but those who are know just how uncomfortable drifting off after takeoff can be. That’s where a good travel neck pillow can come in, saving you from interrupted airborne naps and potentially sinking into the passenger next to you (and trust… no one wants that).In a world of entirely-too-cramped aircrafts, these top-rated travel neck pillows – all perfectly plush and dense enough to provide your neck and head with actual support – totally change the game. Sorted from the highest to lowest customer rankings, these 6 travel neck pillows start at $15 and only go as high as $43, so you won’t worry about breaking the bank after spending big on your plane ticket.
Weershun Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow
Boasting 4.8 out of 5 stars, this travel neck pillow is comfy, easy to adjust, and even easier to travel with. The memory foam it's made of is quite firm, but adapts to your neck and head perfectly. The pillow secures a long velcro strip, making it easily adjustable for a variety of neck sizes. It comes with a removable cover made from a light jersey material which is hand- or machine-washable. You'll enjoy that it's easy to store – just roll it up and compress it into the storage bag! This top-rated pick is $31, with the option to use a 40% off coupon to save more.
BSZXD Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow
Amazon shoppers granted this travel neck pillow 4.8 out of 5 stars for its comfort level and versatility. You can use it to sleep sitting upright or face down, thanks to the curved shape and divots around the sides. The pillow itself is very lightweight, so it'll be an easy addition to your luggage. The memory foam contours right to your neck but still retains some firmness to offer support. The cover is removable, and easily washable! This pick goes for just $20.
BSAMW Vac-Compressed Memory Foam Neck Pillow
With 4.7 out of 5 stars and unique curved design, this memory foam neck pillow boasts unbeatable adjustability. The elastic band locks in the perfect fit to suit all different neck sizes, all without getting in the way. The pillow shape has raised support around the chin, reducing any chance of your head craning forward and causing travel-induced aches. The brand states it's focused on "ergonomic excellence," so you can travel with this product very easily. It's now $30 (was $40), and you have the option to use a 20% off coupon for more savings.
Umerci Memory Foam Animal Travel Pillow
This 4.6-star travel pillow is perfect for kiddos, or just the young at heart! The breathable cotton has a soft finish that'll send you right to sleep. It's packed with memory foam for maximum comfort and can even be compressed down to half its size in the matching carrying bag. The pillow comes complete with a coordinating eye mask for further relaxation when the sun's out. This pick is $19, plus an additional option to save 7% off with a coupon at checkout.
Sea To Summit Aeros Premium Traveller Inflatable Neck Pillow
Unlike the other fan-fave travel neck pillows on Amazon, this 4.6-star pick is inflatable. Not only does it quickly inflate in "a couple of breaths," it also deflates in seconds. This aspect makes customizing the pillow's firmness super simple, too, since you control how much air goes in. Once you're done using it, it packs down to be smaller than a water bottle, which proves very helpful for camping or backpacking trips where every inch of space counts. The design is intentionally narrow behind the neck and wider on the sides to fit seamlessly against head rests on cars or planes. The material is a soft, moisture-wicking fabric that is easily washable. This beloved pick goes for $43.
Napfun Neck Pillow
Shoppers awarded this travel neck pillow 4.3 out of 5 stars. Its curved shape fits seamlessly against your shoulders, neck, and head, also offering some nice chin support. The memory foam filling boasts a 5-second rebound, so it's not too hard nor too soft. It can be compressed down to a smaller size for easy storage, and the removable pillow case is easily washable in between travel plans! This pillow clocks in at just $15 (was $22)!
