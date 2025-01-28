The Internet's Convinced Taylor Swift Is Hiding An Engagement Ring

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't announced an engagement yet, but Swifties are keeping an eye out for any and every Easter egg teasing the tight end has already proposed — and after the Chiefs won against the Bills, making their way to a third consecutive Super Bowl (and after Taylor and Travis said "I love you" on live TV), fans think Taylor's using one particular accessory to hide an engagement ring. And honestly? It would be totally iconic of her.

The internet thinks Taylor Swift's gloves could be hiding an engagement ring. Fans were already wondering about a potential engagement this summer when she told the August 3 Eras Tour crowd she was in a "fantastic mood" and visibly played with her ring finger. But when she wore leather gloves to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans game on January 18, and then wore Louis Vuitton gloves to the Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on January 26, internet sleuths immediately started talking about whether she was hiding a ring on THAT finger — especially since Caitlin Clark, who was sitting beside Taylor, wasn't wearing gloves. "Swifties want to know are the gloves hiding a ring," one X user tweeted. "Caitlin not wearing gloves. Was Taylor colder than Caitlin?" (Although another user says "Simmer down!!" when they point out that Taylor's suite wasn't enclosed and her dad Scott Swift was actually wearing gloves).

But could they also be a 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Easter egg?! Whether the gloves are hiding any jewelry underneath, Swifties can't help but notice Taylor consistently wearing brands feels very 2016 — the same year her personal Reputation era started. Could this really be one giant Reputation (Taylor's Version) Easter egg?! I mean, the Year of the Snake does start tomorrow, January 29... "the label obsession is very 2016," one user said in the comments of a @taylorswiftstyled Instagram post, while another said, "Must be a brand partnership because she doesn’t wear a lot of logos I feel." "I love this picture of her so much 🥹 she looks so happy and proud to be there," a third user said of Taylor's smile. "I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for her and Travis." No matter what hints Taylor might be giving us, one thing's for sure: she'll let us know about any potential engagement, or rerecordings, when she's ready for it ;).

