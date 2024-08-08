The Internet Is Convinced Taylor Swift Is Engaged After This Viral Eras Tour Moment
Ask literally any Swiftie and we'll say Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are meant to be. Whether they're spending time together in Las Vegas, on a Bahamas vacation, or Travis is talking about the singer on his New Heights podcast, it's clear that they're in L-O-V-E. Well, apparently they're more in love than ever because according to ET (a publication that's accurately released news about the ultra-private singer before), Taylor & Travis could be saying "I do" before long.
Does Taylor Swift have an engagement ring?
@everything.norway Taylor Swift is engaged? 😳💍😂🤡@Taylor Nation @Taylor Swift #taylorswift #TheErasTour #theerastourwarsaw #taylorswiftwarsaw #swiftie #warsawpoland #theerastourwarsaw #theerastourwarsawn3 ♬ original sound - everything.norway
After Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Warsaw on August 3, fans are wondering if an announcement is coming soon. In a viral video during the Lover set, Taylor tells the crowd she's in a "fantastic mood tonight" and then visibly plays with a ring on her ring finger.
Naturally, TikTok's gone wild! "Went that night to the concert and IMMEDIATELY called that out," one user comments, while another says, "I think they have been since the Lake Como photos!...Their engagement announcement is beating my excitement for even Rep TV."
Are Travis Kelce and Taylor engaged?
YouTube/Taylor Swift/UMG
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't announced an engagement yet, but it looks like all our teen drama tropes about athletes and artists were true. According to an ET source, "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that."
This is one wedding I'll need ALL the details about if and when it should happen. Will Travis propose to "Love Story"? Will Taylor's cats be the ring bearers? (This would actually be so incredible and I would love to see it).
One thing I'm thinking about more than any other is Taylor Swift's wedding color palette. "The Alchemy" singer is such an intentional and detail-oriented person that I know she'll think about every little aspect of the day, including which colors to include in the ceremony and the reception. I would LOVE for the colors to feature gold because of how she sings about love being "golden like daylight." That would be such a beautiful, full circle moment!
On June 1, during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend's onstage comedy sketch, actor Jason Sudeikis asked Travis Kelce about the potential engagement. "Hey Travis, real talk, OK, just the guys here," Jason says. "When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?"
"Guys," Travis responds, "you're really pushing it." TBH, if I had millions of people talking or asking about my relationship, I'd respond the exact same way!
What do Taylor Swift's friends think about her relationship?
Not only did the ET source talk about Taylor and Travis, but also their friendship with Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper! Doubles dates are always a good idea IMO and it's fun to see these A-listers living it up with their friends, too.
"Taylor, Travis, Gigi, and Bradley have a blast when they get together," the source continues. "They appreciate that they can all be themselves around each other and enjoy double dating and spending time with each other." Feeling inspired? Check out 16 Perfect Date Night Ideas, According To Your Myers-Briggs Personality Type!
Read up on the cutest Taylor Swift Disney Movie Posters Inspired By Her Songs for more Swiftie news!
