Taylor Swift's Officially Presenting At The 2025 Grammys Amid 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Rumors

Swifties rejoice! After years of wondering whether Taylor Swift will show up to an awards show, she surprised us all by announcing that not only will she be at the 2025 Grammys, she's presenting! WHAT?! Taylor presented the award for Best New Artist at the 2015 Grammys, and while we don't know what award she's presenting yet, I'm hoping it's Best New Artist yet again (a category both Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan are nominated in).

Here's what we know about Taylor Swift presenting at the 2025 Grammys.

Which award will Taylor Swift present at the Grammys? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) Taylor Swift will make an appearance at the 2025 Grammys to present an award. We don't know which award it'll be (Deadline figures it could be "one of the biggies"), but considering Taylor herself is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year, I'm guessing it won't be one of these categories. (Can you imagine Taylor presenting herself with an award? That would be wild.) "and the grammy for album of the year goes to....myself. thank u all, have a great night," one user jokes in the comments, while another says, "THE WAY I SCREAMED. girls i just woke up, this is the best news EVER!!!" Most recently, Taylor broke her own record when Midnights won her Album of the Year for the fourth time.

While Taylor Swift as a presenter is a conversation starter in and of itself, the fact Tay often uses awards shows (and her outfits) to announce new music has a lot of fans talking — especially since we're all still waiting on Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version). The latest Reputation (TV) release date theory revolved around the Lunar New Year on January 29, which kicked off the Year of the Snake. After all, Rep is all about snakes. While we haven't gotten an announcement yet, I'm hoping for some kind of clue this weekend after reports surfaced that Taylor has to release the rerecording this year. Taylor showed up to the 2024 Grammys in a white dress with black opera gloves, and later went on to announce The Tortured Poets Department. After the album dropped, fans quickly connected the dots between the track "The Albatross" and Taylor's outfit (the bird has a white body and dark wings), and I can't wait to see what kind of Easter eggs Taylor adds to her outfit this Sunday.

Are you excited for Taylor Swift to present at the 2025 Grammys?