OMG, Taylor Swift Brings Out The "Best Version" Of Travis Kelce: "Couldn't Be Happier"

We might not have a royal couple here in the U.S., but as far as I'm concerned, Taylor Swift is the people's princess! Taylor and Travis Kelce are at the absolute top of their games right now (hello Eras Tour and Super Bowl ring!), and they're absolute masters at privacy, meaning they only let us see exactly what they want us to. That’s why when they go on the record about their relationship, it’s a huge deal. (Because let’s be real, it’s always adorable when a couple gushes over each other). Here are the couple's best quotes about each other — and some other FAQ's like "How did Taylor and Travis meet?" and "What did Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift?" you might have asked yourself recently.

Keep reading to see how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gushed about each other.

Everything Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have Publicly Said About Each Other Maddie Meyer/Getty Images July 26, 2023 — Travis Kelce Expresses Interest In Taylor After Taylor's Eras Tour show in Kansas City, Travis told his brother on an episode of New Heights that he had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet displaying his phone number. "I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he joked. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." “I said what I said,” Travis later told NFL's Andrew Siciliano. “And I meant what I said when I said it.”

@chiara_ / Instagram October 22, 2023 — Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Basically Hard Launch Their Relationship You know what they say: a picture's worth a thousand words. After lots of rumors, dates, and car rides, this kiss on the cheek was all the confirmation I needed that these two are serious!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management November 11, 2023 — Taylor Swift Changes The Lyrics To "Karma" While Travis Kelce was in the audience during the Eras Tour, Taylor changed a "Karma" lyric from "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." Yeah, it's safe to assume I freaked the freak out. Even though Travis revealed he had a clue Taylor would change the lyrics, he was still super surprised. "Definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me," he said. "I was like...'Oh, she really just said that, alright.'"

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images November 20, 2023 — Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift "Mind-Blowing" “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—king mind-blowing," Travis Kelce tells the WSJ Magazine. “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…She’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.” Even Donna Kelce had something to add! “I can tell you this,” she says. “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time… God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

Inez and Vinoodh for TIME December 6, 2023 — Taylor Swift Reveals When She And Travis Actually Started Dating Travis wasn't the only person who spilled on their relationship in a cover story! While speaking to TIME, Taylor revealed that the public's perception of their relationship timeline was (and had always been) way off. “We actually had a significant amount of time [together] that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she said in the interview. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.” Taylor also mentioned how they "show up for each other" and that they're "just proud of each other."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images January 28, 2024 — Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Caught Saying "I Love You" After Travis Kelce and the KC Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Taylor and Travis had some celebrating to do. The first order of business? Saying those three special words! According a post-game video, Travis says, “Tay, I'm going to enjoy with the guys I love you," Travis says in a post-game video, "so much it’s not even funny.” And it appears Taylor responds with, “I love you too... I’ve never been so proud, EVER.” According, Travis says, “Tay, I'm going to enjoy with the guys I love you," Travis says in a"so much it’s not even funny.” And it appears Taylor responds with, “I love you too... I’ve never been so proud, EVER.”

Taylor Swift/Universal Music Group February 5, 2024 — Travis Kelce Says What We're All Thinking After Taylor Swift announced The Tortured Poets Departmentwould drop on April 19 (and won Artist of the Year at the Grammys for the fourth time), Travis revealed that he'd already listened to some of the music. "She's unbelievable, she's rewriting history books herself," he said during a press conference. "I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too...It's been fun to kind of gather the Swifties in the Chiefs' kingdom and open them up to the football world and the sports world." "I have heard some of [Taylor Swift's new album], yes, and it is unbelievable," he continued. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

Amy Sussman and Jason Hanna for Getty Images March 8, 2024 — Travis Kelce Gushes Over Taylor Swift (Again) After spending some 1:1 time together in Australia (and getting hounded by the paparazzi), Travis Kelce had one easy answer for why this couple is so popular: “This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images April 2, 2024 — Travis Kelce Has Never Been Happier After a winter and spring full of amazing moments, Travis Kelce revealed just how happy he is with life. "I'm the happiest I've ever been," Travis Kelce told People. "I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It's all the way full...I'm oozing life right now." And when asked about his relationship with Taylor, he hypes up how dedicated they both are to their crafts. "I think we both love what we do and any chance that I can show my support to her — knowing that she has shown me all the support in the world throughout the season — it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," he says in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images April 10, 2024 — Even Travis Kelce Doesn't Know Why Taylor Swift Is Dating Him During an April episode of New Heights, Travis admitted he doesn't quite understand how he's dating everyone's favorite popstar. "I don't know how I did it because she wasn't into sports," he says. "So I don't know how the f—k I did it."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images April 19, 2024 — Taylor Swift Finally Releases Songs Rumored To Be About Travis Kelce Okay this one might require you to suspend your disbelief for a little bit, but there is NO WAY "The Alchemy" and "So High School" aren't about Travis. Especially after Taylor Swift started mimicking his on-field moves during her concerts! With lyrics like "Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team" to "We've been on a winning streak / He jokes that it's heroin, but this time with an 'E'" in "The Alchemy" (which I think is about how Taylor literally made his game better) and "Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle" is "So High School," you'll never be able to convince me they're about anyone else.

JC Olivera/Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy April 27, 2024 — Travis Kelce Gave Us A DTR On His Relationship With Taylor Swift When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at the 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic in Las Vegas, I don't think Travis intended to confirm his relationship status with the popstar — or to auction off tickets to her concerts! “I think I was just talking to my significant other, and we might have one other alternate item that wasn’t on the docket," he says (via People). "Um, has anybody heard of the Eras Tour?” The crowd was super excited, and they raised $80,000!

Rob Carr/Getty Images June 1, 2024 — Travis Kelce Comments On Viral Engagement Rumors The internet has been talking about Taylor Swift's engagement (or lack thereof) for literal years, and it appears Travis and Taylor's IRL friends are talking about it too. During the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend's onstage comedy sketch Jason Sudeikis asked, "Hey Travis, real talk, OK, just the guys here...When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?" "Guys," Travis responded, "you're really pushing it." Good on you Travis.

Taylor Swift/Instagram June 22, 2024 — Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Finally Go Instagram Official When Taylor Swift posted a selfie from the London Eras Tour with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, not only was she showing off her new friends but she also went Instagram grid official with Travis (a move she hasn't pulled since 2016!) "Happy Bday M8!" Taylor captioned the photo. "London shows are off to a splendid start."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images September 3, 2024 — Taylor Swift Literally Drafts Plays For The Chiefs Travis Kelce nonchalantly revealed that Taylor Swift started drafting plays for him, and I NEED to know if and they use them! “She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me," Travis tells the Rich Eisen Show. “She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn’t know much about the rules or anything…I think she was just curious about the profession...I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet, but if they ever do I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation."

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV September 11, 2024 — Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce Her Boyfriend On Live TV During the VMAs, Taylor Swift accepted the award for Video of the Year for "Fortnight," and thanked Travis Kelce for his involvement — and confirmed they were boyfriend and girlfriend!!! "Something that I'll always remember is when I would finish a take and I'd say ‘cut,’ and we'd be done with that take, I would always just hear, like, someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis," she says. "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So, I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that."

Chris Unger/Getty Images January 15, 2025 — Travis Kelce "Couldn't Be Happier" In His Relationship With Taylor Swift Travis is bringing his love for Taylor into the new year, and it's making 2025 so much sweeter! "I'm enjoying all aspects of life. Me and Taylor are happy," Travis said on the Stephen A. Smith Show. "I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field...that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you. That's why I wanted to be at the concert, supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life."

​How did Taylor and Travis meet? Christian Petersen/Getty Images In his WSJ profile, Travis Kelce revealed he had his own assists when it came to connecting with Taylor. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid," he said — which he found out when Taylor contacted him. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

How long have Taylor and Travis been together? Jason Hanna/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together since summer or early fall 2023. After Travis' friend "played Cupid" and they started talking, they were basically already a thing by the time she showed up to that first Chiefs' game in September 2023!

What is the age difference between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Jamie Squire/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are only two months apart. Travis was born on October 5, 1989, and Taylor Swift was bornon December 13, 1989.

Can't get enough of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce? Here are 5 Wild Predictions About TayVis We Really Want To Happen!