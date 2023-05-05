The New Target x Alani Noelle Collab Is Full Of Electric Color
Dopamine dressing, Barbiecore, '70s crochet — all of our favorite trends RN have one thing in common: crazy color. Wearing your favorite shade is a great way to boost your mood and stand out from the crowd (especially if you're wearing multiple colors in one outfit). The new Future Collective With Alani Noelle collection at Target is full of textures, colors, and spring 2023 fashion trends that'll actually make it fun to go through your closet.
Puff Elbow Sleeve Cut Out Crop Top ($28); Wide Leg Relaxed Floral Pants($36)
A matching set automatically elevates an otherwise comfortable 'fit. Perfect for evening drinks or an aquarium date!
Cut Out Blazer ($48); Relaxed Trouser Shorts ($30); Rounded Structured Mini Handbag ($32)
Twisted Cut Out Dress ($25)
Cut Out Waist Straight Leg Jeans ($40)
Wavy pants give any look a psychedelic edge.
Chevron Print Striped Satchel ($35)
Whether you're using it as a purse or as a shopping tote, this is a must-have.
Strappy Halter Knit Tank ($15); Floral Print Linen Shorts ($28)
Strappy Ruffle Hem Dress ($20)
Wave Print Strappy Dress ($25)
Solid Shopper Tote Bag ($35)
Collared Wrap Around Waist Tie Cropped Top ($24); Cut Out Waist Straight Leg Jeans ($40)
Your standard collared top and jeans get an ultra modern upgrade with funky cutouts and tie detail.
Side Cut Out Midi Skirt ($28); Halter Knit What's Good Graphic Tank Top ($15)
A chartreuse midi skirt. Say no more.
Strappy Button-Front Cami ($22); Mid-Rise Baggy Fit Jeans ($40)
