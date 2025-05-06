Shielding yourself from the sun shouldn't solely rely on sunscreen, especially for long days on the trail. I was once a non-believer, but after years of keeping one in my hiking pack, I can proudly say: Once you go UV shirt, you never go back.

As a pale gal, UV shirts are my number one hiking essential for avoiding dreaded sunburns – they supply an extra 40 to 50 UPF on top of swipes of sunscreen and a hat, which helps keep my skin healthy and happy. Though some designs can be pretty drab, there are plenty of actually cute UV shirts out there that allow you to pull a look (even if you’re just out on a day hike). I tracked down the 7 most stylish UV shirts for you to shop now ahead of all your summer adventures!

Scroll on to shop 7 cute UV shirts for hitting the trail in style and protecting your skin from harmful sun rays this summer.

Hikerkind Hikerkind Trail Sun Shirt 02 With UPF 50+ protection, this lightweight shirt is ideal if you're looking for complete upper body coverage. Though long-sleeved, it's cut from an insanely breathable material that always keeps you cool and dry (something I love dearly as someone who sweats a ton). The fabric is also fit with odor-fighting technology so you can confidently wear it on repeat on days-long backpacking trips!

Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices SolarCool Tourist Shirt This pick also supplies your shoulders with UPF 50+ sun protection, though it wears a little lighter without long sleeves. Outdoor Voices notes it's made for medium- to high-sweat activities since it dries fast. More than anything, I adore this stunning orange color that turns it into a total fashion statement, not just a practical hiking piece.

Orvis Orvis Women's Sun Defense 1/4-Zip With the ability to zip all the way up to your neck, this easy-wearing pullover comes with ample UPF 50+ protection. It's also extremely flattering, thanks to its gently-fitted shape. The fabric is capable of four-way stretch, too, so no movement is restricted. You'll fall in love with all the little details on this UV shirt, from the discreet side pocket for storing small essentials to the built-in thumb loops that help keep your arms totally covered.

Prana Prana Railay Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt This UV shirt would be so cute beyond the trail – think fishing trips, camp hangouts, and days spent outside at your local brewery. It's the bold floral pattern that really sets it apart from similar designs, though you still get the same benefits from its UPF 50+ protection and breathable, moisture-wicking material. The slight cropped silhouette instantly turns it trendy – you might just find yourself reaching for it during the everyday!

Cotopaxi Cotopaxi Sumaco Long-Sleeve Shirt Cotopaxi never disappoints when it comes to color, and this UV shirt is no exception. Packed with UPF 50+, it still keeps you super cool with built-in back vents, despite its long sleeves. The best part? The buttons quickly snap together so you can easily personalize the fit. For ergonomics' sake, it also packs down into a single pocket – something avid backpackers with a passion for a well-organized bag will really enjoy.

Hikerkind Hikerkind Trail Sun Hoodie 01 This UV shirt extends beyond the collar into a hood that you can throw over your head for added sun protection. My scalp burns so easily, so I see this as a great option to reach for during hot days you just can't stand to put a hat on. The UPF 50+ blocks 98% of harmful UV rays, eliminating any sunburn anxiety. What I love most about the hood itself is that it comes with a pull-tight drawstring, so you don't have to constantly adjust its fit when pesky winds pick up. Like Hikerkind's Sun Shirt 02 I listed above, this pick also comes with an odor-fighting treatment to keep things fresh!

Backcountry Columbia Super Tidal Light Long-Sleeve Shirt This comfy UV shirt comes with UPF 40 for casual outdoor outings. It has just enough room for you to move about, but it still fits snug to flatter your figure nicely. Reviewers say they like it for its light material and ability to dry quickly. One person even reported it's perfect for pickleball games and yard work – score!

