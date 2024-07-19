Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Is My Favorite Unsticky Full Body Sunscreen — Here's Why
As someone who has struggled with skin cancer in the past, the #1 MOST important skincare product I have to use everyday is SPF. It's a nonnegotiable for me. I wear it on my face and any exposed parts of my body whenever I leave the house. Because of that, one thing I've accepted is that I'll probably always smell like sunscreen, and my skin will always feel a little sticky from the residue of the SPF. Then I heard that the Sun Bum Sunscreen offered an amazing smell, with a high SPF of 50, andit doesn't leave a leftover sticky feeling on your body. I tried it for a week to give you a full review — here are my honest thoughts!
About Sun Bum Original SPF 50
First thing's first, this is a non-mineral — AKA chemical or "synthetic" — sunscreen. Heading straight to the source, Sun Bum's website explains that this means that the Sun Bum Original SPF 50 uses non-physical active ingredients, which means that it helps to absorb the UV rays and direct them off of your skin. Sun Bum also claims that all of their sunscreens — mineral or not — are "Hawaii Act 104 Reef Compliant (made without Oxybenzone and Octinoxate)" so that they don't negatively impact the coral reef!
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 also has a very signature scent that they've used in their non-mineral sunscreen for a while, so it's supposed to make you "smell like summer." The company states that they want their products to smell so good and be so light that kids actually want to put them on — smart!
Does Sun Bum Original SPF 50 leave a white cast?
Upon first application, I noticed that Sun Bum Original SPF 50 starts white, but then almost emulsifies into a light serum that effortlessly blends into the skin. With most sunscreens, I have to apply and rub it in for a few minutes to get rid of the white cast, but this one quickly absorbed into the skin. That was huge for me, because if you're using sunscreen daily like I am, then you want it to be easy to use — and this one definitely is!
My Full Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Review
Starting off, I love that Sun Bum Original SPF 50 really is a lotion. It goes on incredibly smooth, and melts into the skin. It's not too thick or sticky at all, especially in comparison to most sunscreens. I also noticed it wasn't tacky on the skin throughout the day either. Instead, it was very thin, almost like a light serum, so I didn't even notice it was there after applying. This was a much welcomed change — normally, I can feel the sunscreen on my skin, but this one was incredibly light.
The longevity of this sunscreen was really great, too. However, you want to re-apply if you're in the sun for prolonged periods of time! Sun Bum recommends reapplying at least every two hours.
Finally, I noticed the smell was fantastic! It didn't't smell like average sunscreen with a really heavy chemical scent — it genuinely did smell like summer! What does "summer" smell like exactly? It was a coconut-adjacent scent, giving off a tropical aura, which I happen to love. So, it was nice to know that I smelled good all day, and didn't have to worry about any kind of chemical stench.
Final Verdict
Overall, Sun Bum Original SPF 50 will definitely be a re-purchase for me! I hate feeling sunscreen on my body, and this was one I didn't even notice was there! It's light, smells good, and isn't sticky — so that's a 10/10 for me on all fronts. Not to mention, it also doesn't have the normal harsh chemicals that are bad for the environment and bad for my skin. I will definitely be stocking up on this gem!
Shop Sun Bum Original SPF 50
