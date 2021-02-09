8 One-Pot Miracles Perfect for a Stag V-Day
In case you haven't heard, Valentine's Day is on a Sunday, which means your regular Sunday night planning the week ahead highjacks may be squandered by the likes of starry-eyed couples everywhere. Since going to a restaurant might not be an option this year, staying home is the perfect opportunity not to sulk in your singlehood but to celebrate it! Indulge in any of these easy one-pot wonders (no reservation required) and you won't even have to share with anyone.;)
1. Jambalaya Risotto: Nothing says hot date like jambalaya. Spicy and sultry are cornerstones of Louisiana cooking. When paired with risotto, we think this one is definitely a keeper. (via Sweet C's Designs)
2. Lasagna Stuffed Spaghetti Squash: Spaghetti squash and lasagna just had a delicious baby. You can eat this saucy cheesy goodness right from the squash for mozzarella's sake! This invention is best savored solo. (via Ari's Menu)
3. Easy One-Pot Pad Thai: Make it hot or make it not, but Pad Thai is the way to go for a V-day date that's got real spice. Forget the takeout, and treat yo'self! (via Hungry Hannah)
4. Potato Hash with Spinach and Eggs: Breakfast for dinner is the best thing that ever happened to us. Well, almost. And eggs on top of anything is the same sentiment as, “You had me at hello." (via Martha Stewart)
5. One Pot Wonder Tomato Basil Pasta Recipe: Throw linguine, garlic, tomatoes, onions, basil, and broth in a pot and let them do what they do best. And hey girl, forget that Lady and the Tramp scenario, because this time it's all for you. (via Apron Stings)
6. Black Bean and Sweet Potato Turkey Chili: Of course we added a chili to the list. Hearty, healthy, and spicy, chili is the well-deserved poster child of the one-pot dish and makes for some swoon-worthy leftovers. (via Our Best Bites)
7. Oven Butternut Squash Risotto: Talk about simple and sweet. Risotto is already a creamy dream, but then you add butternut squash, and we start wondering, “Where have you been all my life, gorgeous?" Bonus: It's vegetarian-friendly. (via Food52)
8. Apple Cider Baked Chicken: A new take on meat and potatoes, but this time with apples, because… yum! It takes some marinating, but once this dish is out of the oven, feel free to kiss the chef. (via Gimme Some Oven)
What are you cooking up for Valentine's Day? Share with us @BritandCo!
This post has been updated from a previous post.
