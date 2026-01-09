They’re Here! Get Your First Look At Starbucks’ Adorable 2026 Valentine’s Cups

Starbucks’ 2026 Valentine’s Day cups have officially hit shelves with a limited run of themed designs. Dotted with plenty of hearts and classic colorways, this year’s lineup is so adorable and each piece makes for a great Valentine’s gift for the coffee lover in your life (or as a little treat-yourself moment). The cups first hit participating Starbucks locations on January 6 alongside their Dubai chocolate-inspired winter menu, and they’re already selling out. Make sure to snag your favorite design ASAP before it’s sold to someone else.

Below, get your first look at the highly-anticipated 2026 Valentine’s Day cup collection available at Starbucks now!

Starbucks Valentine’s Day Ceramic Mug First up is this charming ceramic mug. It holds 14 ounces of your go-to beverage and boasts a simple, yet stunning heart motif alongside some small Starbucks text. Find it at your closest Starbucks for $16.95 while supplies last.

Starbucks Valentine’s Day Glass Cold Cup It's no glass bear cup, but this glass cold cup is still quite cute. Ideal for iced coffees and matcha lattes, this 16-ounce cutie is selling for $19.95. The included lid and straw are so cute and really amp up the V-Day vibes.

Starbucks Valentine’s Day Cold Cup Starbucks is also selling a second cold cup for Valentine's Day 2026. This one (non-glass) features a flurry of red and pink hearts to evoke the spirit of Valentine's season. As the biggest cup in this year's collection, it holds 24 ounces of your favorite beverage. Shop it at participating Starbucks locations for $22.95.

Starbucks Valentine’s Day Stainless Steel Tumbler The last V-Day cup design is this sleek stainless steel tumbler that features Starbucks' classic green color with some red hearts that really pop. It'll insulate your go-to hot drink and keep it nice and toasty during your commute and long work day. It can hold 16 ounces and costs $24.95 while supplies last.

