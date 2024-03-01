Steph And Ayesha Curry Just Announced Their 4th Pregnancy In The Sweetest Way
March is a time for fresh starts and new beginnings — especially if you're the Curry family! Ayesha Curryjust announced she and Steph Curry are expecting baby #4, and we couldn't be happier for them! With 12 years of marriage under their belts, they're one of the few celebrity couples that have stood the test of time, carefully balancing their beautiful family with their ever-burgeoning careers. Here's what we know so far about this fab family and their baby-to-be!
When did Ayesha Curry share her pregnancy announcement?
Sweet July, Ayesha's magazine, shared her sweet pregnancy announcement on Instagram today in celebration of its first digital issue. Singer Ciara — who welcomed her fourth baby at the end of last year — commented, "Yay yay yay! ❤️❤️❤️" while other fans also expressed their excitement.
How old are Ayesha and Steph Curry's kids?
Ayesha and Steph have two daughters named Riley (11) and Ryan (8), alongside their son, Canon (5). We can't wait to see what name they'll add to this list with their latest little Curry kid!
How long have Ayesha and Steph Curry been married?
Ayesha and Steph Curry started dating in 2008 and have been married since 2011. Last year Steph Curry shared a touching anniversary post on Instagram that shared the wonderful moments of the 12 years they've been husband and wife. He said, "I’m thankful for every experience we have shared together. The highs, the lows, the ways life has brought us closer together through it all."
Excuse us while we grab tissues!
How does Ayesha Curry feel about their growing family?
In the digital issue of Sweet July, Ayesha details her thoughts surrounding her pregnancy and the decision to grow her family. She said, "...last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing."
What has Steph Curry said about their growing family?
Although he hasn't publicly shared a statement with any outlets, Steph shared the cover of Sweet July's digital issue on Instagram and captioned the pic, "Vol. 4 ❤️👀😍."
All we can say is: oh baby!
