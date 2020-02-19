10 Hearty Plant-Based Recipes to Satisfy Your Comfort Food Craving
All those fruits, veggies, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds in a plant-based diet is no doubt good for your health, but even the most committed vegans out there crave comfort food classics once in a while, like gooey Mac and cheese or a juicy burger. So whether you're looking to warm up on a chilly day with a bowl of noodle soup or step up game night with sloppy joes made with a vegan twist, these plant-powered comfort food recipes are sure to satisfy.
Baked Vegan Ziti
There's no need to use the stove top for this streamlined baked ziti recipe that only requires a few ingredients, making it a perfect choice for a weeknight meal. (via Brit + Co)
Pressure Cooker Split Pea Soup
This easy and soul-warming soup — perfect on a cold, rainy day — gets a flavor boost from smoked paprika. (via Savory Tooth)
1-Hour Vegan Pot Pies
Don't be put off by the time and labor required to make this recipe: These savory, rich and creamy veggie-packed potpies topped with flaky vegan biscuits are totally worth it! (via Minimalist Baker)
Best Vegan White Mac and Cheese
When only creamy, decadent mac and cheese will satisfy your desire for classic comfort food, this recipe featuring vegan cream cheese and vegan parmesan hits the spot. Plus, it's ready in 20 minutes! Add your favorite veggies, like broccoli, peas or carrots, to get more "plants" into your dish. (via This Savory Vegan)
Vegetarian Pho Noodle Soup
With a complex and flavorful broth spiked with ginger, cloves, star anise, white peppercorns and coriander seeds, this Vietnamese-inspired soup is pure comfort in a bowl. (via Omnivore's Cookbook)
Vegan French Onion Soup
This vegan version of classic French onion soup evokes the rich, satisfying flavor of the original, thanks to the savory broth made with caramelized onions, red wine and soy sauce and croutons topped with gooey cashew cheese. (via Connoisseurus Veg)
Veggie Burgers
Loaded up with your favorite toppings and condiments, these easy kidney bean burgers will be your new game night go-to. Bonus points: The recipe requires only five ingredients! (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Chickpea Curry
Tuck into a bowl of creamy coconut milk-infused chickpea curry spiked with Indian spices—so yummy over basmati rice! (via Brit + Co)
Vegetarian Shepherd’s Pie
This super satisfying one-pot meal features a layer of creamy mashed potatoes atop gravy-laden veggies that have been sautéed with red wine and fresh herbs. Make it vegan by using olive oil instead of the butter and a splash of nondairy milk in the potatoes. (via Pinch of Yum)
Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes
Photo by James Ransom
An old-school favorite gets a new school update: Sweet, tangy spiced lentils take the place of ground beef in this hearty plant-based take on sloppy Joes. Try it with a side of vegan slaw—yum! (via Gena Hamshaw for Food52)
Lotus Abrams is a San Francisco Bay Area-based writer obsessed with beauty, travel, vegetarian cooking, and Mid-Century Modern architecture and design.