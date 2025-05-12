Josh Hartnett Promises 'Verity' Is Going To Be "Way Different" Than You're Expecting

The only thing that was more exciting for me than finding out Blake Lively was leading It Ends With Us was learningVerity had cast Anne Hathaway in the leading role. This twisted tale about a struggling writer, secrets, and love is widely considered one of the wildest books in recent memory — and based on these first set leak from New York City, the Verity movie will be just as memorable.

Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway laugh around New York City in 'Verity' leak.

Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway are starring as Jeremy and Verity in the Verity movie, and they're absolutely radiant in the first look, where they're literally running through the streets of New York City. They're dressed to the nines, with Verity in a red gown and heels, holding Jeremy's tuxedo jacket to her chest, while Jeremy's top shirt button — and his bowtie — are undone.

It's wild, it's free, and honestly it feels kind of haunting to look at honestly because I know that this joy won't last forever. But for now? I simply can't stop looking at it.

Josh told Lauren Veneziani he "met Anne quite a few times over the years and always wanted to work with her, and she said she always wanted to work with me."

"So when this came along and there was a chance we could do it together — and she was producing so she had the ultimate choice, along with [director] Michael Showalter — they decided to cast me," he continues. "It was just an awesome opportunity to work with her and Michael."

And Josh Hartnett promises it will be a "way different" experience than what audiences might anticipate.

"I don't think people know what to expect from it and I like that, because it's way different than the other Colleen Hoover books," he says. "It's sexy, it's mysterious and it's a little bit gothic and a little bit scary, and it's wild. And I think it's gonna be surprising for audiences."