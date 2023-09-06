Layer Up With Vests And Take On The Menswear Trend This Season
Let’s talk about vests, baby! As Justin Timberlake wisely put it, “What goes around comes around,” and vests are no exception. If you don’t have one (or two) lying around already, they’re about to become your fall fashion must-have, TBH! With menswear taking center stage this summer, it’s crystal clear by the “It” girls that this traditionally masculine piece isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Layering season is just around the corner, vests are the ultimate go-to piece to elevate blue jean basics and transition summer dresses for chilly autumn nights. So, whether your style leans towards preppy sophistication or boho chic vibes, we’ve curated a selection of 10 #OOTD-worthy vests that your fall capsule wardrobe needs – like, yesterday!
Myrtle Cotton Sweater Vest
This perfectly cropped black vest from Reformation is bound to give any 90's "It" girl a run for her money. Whether you opt to layer her up over a silk button-down shirt or under an oversized blazer, this versatile piece is sure to be your fave fall go-to.
Selimacilek Linen Vest
In the year of the Barbie movie, hot pink is taking her place as the quintessential color for fall...and really every season, if you ask me! Let this little number be the reason for that "Hey, Barbie!"
Antik Batik Oriane Gilet Vest
This is such a cute and unique way to take on the vest trend! Instead of a more traditional button-up situation, this vest is open, leaving you room to play around with how you style it!
Maeve Vera Jacquard Sweater Vest
For the girls who prefer to wear their hearts on their vests instead of their sleeves, this twist on the classic argyle print pullover is sure to catch a few “Where did you get that’s” this fall.
Madewell Leather Vest
Nothing says downtown girl with places to be and no time to spare like this ultra luxe leather number. With a shiny and sleek exterior, this leather vest is sure to be your go to day to night piece.
Aritzia Wilfred Artusi Vest
Not everyone loves a V-neck and we totally get that! For those girlies out there who prefer their necklines scooped, the artusi vest from Artizia is bound to be your favorite "not-so-basic" basic this season.
Madewell Cotton-Hemp-Blend Denim Crop Vest
What would your fall wardrobe be without a little denim-on-denim action? Put a spin on the classic Canadian Tuxedo with this perfectly washed hemp blend denim vest from Madewell.
Stavia Vest Top
Nothing pairs better with latte make up more than a pop of cream! Neutral doesn’t have to mean boring, and this chorded stavia top from Princess Polly is anything but that.
NA-KD Tailored Oversized Vest
Forget everything you think you know about the color grey! Radiating cool and collected energy, this structured oversized grey suit-vest from NA-KD is *so* this season.
A New Day Tailored Vest
Your search for the perfect fall capsule wardrobe piece is capital O officially over! Having a transitional piece is crucial for those sunny days and chilly nights, and this affordable suit-vest set is the perfect pairing for the job.
Gap CashSoft Rib Sweater Vest
Opt for comfort this season with this cozy caramel latte knit from Gap! Pair with a cup of pumpkin spice and your favorite book-tok read for the ultimate autumn aesthetic.
