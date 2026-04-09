Leggings? We’re giving them a break this spring. This season's all about vintage-inspired activewear that feels straight out of a retro gym class. Think mid-rise oversized shorts, sporty tennis sets, and pieces that actually breathe. Because great activewear isn't just about looks—you want that sweet spot of comfort, stretch, and style (and yes, it’s harder to find than it should be). The good news: we found it. From breathable, throw-on-and-go staples to elevated sets that can take you from the courts to your post-workout smoothie run, these picks are made for your outdoor athleisure era—no outfit change required.

Try this vintage-inspired activewear this spring!

Anthropologie Astoria Activewear Luxe Balance Gingham Bike Shorts 'Tis the season to bring gingham into your athletic 'fits. These bike shorts tap into the cottagecore-meets-performance trend—where sweet, nostalgic prints meet seriously functional design. The result? A pair that feels just as at home on a 'hot girl' walk as it does styled with an oversized button-down for coffee after. The gingham print adds a playful, fashion-forward twist that instantly elevates your usual workout rotation.

FP Movement FB Movement Advantage Set If spring had a uniform, this would be it. This sporty-chic set taps into the tenniscore meets country club cool trend we’re seeing everywhere right now. The halter-neck crop top brings a sleek, sculpted feel, while the high-rise mini skirt (complete with built-in shorts) keeps things functional for everything from morning walks to impromptu pickleball matches.

GapFit GapFit Tech Windbreaker The lightweight design of the GapFit Tech Windbreaker is the best part—but it’s the wear-everywhere versatility that really seals the deal. Perfect for breezy morning walks, post-workout errands, or layering on unpredictable spring days, this piece delivers a sporty-cool vibe we love. The fit is easy and relaxed (read: no restriction), while the technical fabric keeps things breathable. And the color lineup? So good. Whether you’re into a bold pop like Chakra Red or Maize Yellow, or prefer a more low-key neutral like Midnight or classic Black, there’s a version for every mood.

Lululemon Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Short Made from a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece, these shorts lean into that ’90s athletic nostalgia we can’t get enough of right now, with a relaxed, slightly slouchy fit that feels lived-in (in the best way). The mid-rise silhouette keeps things easy and unfussy, while the scuba-inspired structure adds just enough polish to elevate them beyond your average lounge pair. Style them with a fitted tank, crew socks, and your favorite sneakers for that “I just threw this on” vibe. Because this season, it’s less about skin-tight everything—and more about pieces that move, breathe, and actually feel good to wear.

Free People The Take A Hike Bundle If your spring plans include even a hint of fresh air, this Free People bundle is basically your reason to get outside. It’s giving outdoor girl, but make it chic—a fully styled, ready-for-anything lineup that takes the guesswork out of getting dressed for your next hike (or, let’s be honest, your aesthetic nature walk). At the center is the Happy Camper Pullover—lightweight and water-resistant—layered over the Go To Smooth Square Neck Cami for that breathable, four-way stretch comfort. The UPF-rated In The Wild Long Hike Shorts keep things practical without sacrificing style, while accessories like the Break A Sweat Bandana and patterned Movement Hit The Road Tube Socks add just the right amount of personality.

FP Movement Champ Is Here Pants The barrel pant trend is making it into your activewear. These sleek, flowy pants bring a fashion-forward twist to your outdoor lineup, blending utility with a cool silhouette we’re seeing everywhere right now. Made from a lightweight, water-resistant nylon, they’re built for whatever the day throws at you (unexpected drizzle included), while the high-rise, 7/8 length keeps things flattering and easy to style.

Target Champion Women's In The Stands Full Zip Top This is the kind of throw-on-and-go layer that instantly makes your outfit feel fresh and fun. The Champion Women’s In The Stands Full Zip Top (hello, Target find) nails the easy, polished, and just a little nostalgic vibe. It’s soft, lightweight, and actually comfortable enough to move in, whether you’re heading out for a walk, warming up at the gym, or just layering it over a tank for errands. The full-zip silhouette keeps it versatile (wear it open, wear it zipped, you get the idea), while the fit strikes that perfect balance between relaxed and flattering.

Old Navy Lightweight Pull-On Parachute Pants This laid-back silhouette never goes out of style and is ultra-comfortable to boot. The relaxed, wide-leg design from Old Navy moves effortlessly with you, making these a versatile pick for low-impact workouts, yoga, or just a leisurely walk around the block.

FP Movement Horizon Hike Shorts These Horizon Hike Shorts are as breezy as they are chic. Lightweight and quick-drying, they're built for warm-weather adventures and look just as good on the trail as they do running errands afterward.

Anthropologie Daily Practice Skirty Cotton Shorts From your morning workout to whatever the day throws at you next, what you wear really does set the tone—and that’s exactly where this Anthropologie-exclusive activewear does the hard work. The luxe loungewear and performance-ready pieces designed to move seamlessly through every part of your routine. Think soft, cotton fabrics and flattering silhouettes for spring.

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