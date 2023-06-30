Everything We Know About The Upcoming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff
You read that right. A Vanderpump Rules spinoff series is in the works, and some of our favorite ex-cast members are set to make their Bravo comeback.Of course everything is still TBD, but fan-favorites Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are in talks to return to the reality TV universe, according to an inside source that spoke with E! News.
This spinoff follows none other than the explosive scandal – ahem, Scandoval – that left the Bravosphere in ruins and the public craving more. The scandal brought in high ratings for the series, Bravo and streaming platform Peacock, hence the pursuit of more VPR-adjacent shows to add to the programming schedule.
The new show would “swap pumptinis for baby bottles,” as the former SURvers experience parenthood and new dynamics with their longtime friends, E! News reported.
Jax, Brittany, and Kristen have all expressed interest in returning to the series, with Kristen joining season 10 for a brief cameo to support Ariana Madix after their mutual ex, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with co-star Raquel Leviss. Jax and Brittany also made their return to TV, commenting on the final few episodes of VPR season 10 on Peacock."We’re definitely getting the itch ‘cause it was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over,” Brittany told Us Weekly. "Going through that whole lifestyle again was so fun. I got a little teary backstage ‘cause this was such a big part of my life for six years basically — and for Jax, like, nine…So, it just felt really good to do those things again."
We’re definitely looking forward to this potential show, and hope Stassi Schroeder Clark and hubby Beau Clark will join the returning cast. It is unclear as to whether or not current VPR stars, like Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, both of whom are moms and are in regular contact with their former colleagues, will participate in this spin off series.
What do you think of a VPR 2.0? Let us know in the comments!
Stay updated on all of the latest celeb news with Brit + Co.
Photo Courtesy of Noam Galai/Bravo.
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.