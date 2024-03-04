VPR's Lala Kent Just Announced She's Pregnant With Her Second Child
Raise your glasses high because it's time to celebrate Vanderpump Rulesstar Lala Kent and her growing family! The reality star announced she's expecting another baby via IUI on Instagram and her podcast, Give Them Lala. As the beautifully blunt person she is, Lala didn't hold back on sharing her good news, good bumps, bad bumps, and all! Here's everything we know about the soon-to-be second Little Lala!
How did Lala Kent announce her pregnancy?
Lala posted an adorable photo onInstagram, featuring two photos with her daughter Ocean, and captioned with "I’m expanding my pod...A @maryruthorganics cheers to a new addition to my little family." The first photo had Ocean kissing Lala's bump, and the second was of the two of them taking their Mary Ruth Organics supplements — Lala's being prenatal, of course!
When is Lala Kent due with her second child?
On her podcast, Give Them Lala, Lala said that she found out she was pregnant on December 22. This likely means she'll have the baby around September — potentially adding a fellow Virgo to add to her lovely little family!
What have Lala Kent's friends said about her pregnancy news?
To nobody's surprise, both Vanderpump Rules and other Bravolebrities alike came out to comment on Lala's big news! BFF Scheana Shay commented, "ITS ALL HAPPENING!!!! Couldn’t be any happier for you. I love you and your family sooooo much!!! 😍🥹🥰" Scheana was in certainly good, celebratory company with these fellow VPR commenters:
- Ariana Madix: so so so happy for you and your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️ ocean is going to be the best big sister ever! 😍
- Ally Lewber: Soooo happy for youuu & Ocean!😍❤❤
- Stassi Schroeder: I can not wait to meet this baby. I love you.
- Kristina Kelly: Ocean as a big sister 🥹
A couple fellow Utah girls from Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citydropped in the comments section, too:
- Lisa Barlow: Congrats ❤❤
- Whitney Rose: Congrats! So happy for you!
And of course, we can't forget the king of Bravo himself, Andy Cohen. He commented, in the most tongue-in-cheek manner, "BRAVO! 👏👏👏👏👏"
Who is Lala Kent's first child?
Lala Kent gave birth to Ocean Kent Emmett in March of 2021. In an interview with PEOPLE, Lala called carrying this little Pisces princess "the most beautiful time" in her life. She's also wrote on Instagram that Ocean resembles her late father — who passed away in 2018 — noting that they have similar eyes and that he would be proud of how she's raising her daughter as a single mother.
Much like her mother, Ocean is already a fashion icon. She inspired her mother's baby and kids clothing line, Give Them Lala Baby. She's also following in her mother's friendship footsteps, as Ocean's baby BFFs with Summer Moon, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' little girl. We can't wait to see how Lala's little continues to group up!
Who is the father of Lala Kent's baby?
Ocean Kent Emmett is the daughter of Lala Kent and Randell Emmett. Lala and Randall were formerly engaged, but broke up in October 2021. Since their split, theLA Timesreported that Randall faced some allegations about inappropriate conduct, potentially offering parts in his projects for explicit favors. Since then, Lala's been especially distanced from
For her second child, Lala revealed on Give Them Lalathat she used IUI (intrauterine insemination) to conceive. While we don't know who the donor was, we can likely assume that she's not in a romantic relationship with them.
What has Lala said about IUI?
In true Lala fashion, she opened her IUI story on Give Them Lala like this: "Here's the weird thing about the way that I conceived this child..." She proceeded to explain how weird and delicate it was every time someone asked if the IUI "took" or not, especially during the first trimester.
She elaborated that she "prayed" a lot about whether or not to pursue IUI, and that we'll actually see a lot of her journey on Vanderpump Rules this season. As for her feelings about Ocean getting a sibling? Lala said, “It’s just like, it’s a best friend, but you’re also blood related, so it’s a bond like nothing else. And I feel like I would be doing her such a disservice by not giving her a sibling, like what I grew up with.” BRB while we count down the days for Ocean to officially become a big sister!
