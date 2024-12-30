5 Stunning Wall Treatments That Will Make Your Home Feel Truly European
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
When I moved into my '70s-era fixer, the first thing I changed were the walls. Tacky wallpaper, outdated slate around the fireplace, textured walls and popcorn ceilings all had to go. I had it painted all white to transform the place from a cigarette-scented eyesore to a clean, modern canvas. Five years later, going into 2025, I'm craving COLOR and pattern and more texture. Enter this swoon-worthy LA home designed by husband and wife duo Karan and Sapna Aggarwal of L.A. design firm Bungalowe.
"We wanted the wall treatments to add both texture and personality to each room," says Karan.
Wallpaper
Shade Degges
The Eagle Rock home in Los Angeles was beautifully remodeled with European design in mind, taking cues from their travels to France and England. Think romantic wallpapers from House of Hackney, warm paint hues in browns and blush but also a rich earthy greens, classic bead board and moulding, each offering so much inspiration for 2025 walls.
Shade Degges
Every passageway offers a unique pairing of color and pattern and texture. In this foyer, the moody color palette complements the softer shades found in the kitchen and baths. The Harlequin black and white checkered marble floors are classic and a bit of a showstopper throughout the home.
Shade Degges
This House of Hackney London Rose wallpaper is so gorgeous and romantic! Classic bead board and unlacquered brass fixtures accentuate the cozy, classic Euro aesthetic.
Shade Degges
Here, we transition from dark and moody tones to light and airy hues. The London Rose wallpaper continues into the kitchen with taupe cabinets, marble countertops, raw copper metals, and handmade Moroccan plumbing fixtures.
"The goal was to create spaces that felt both luxurious and lived-in, from the raw copper range hood and thin brick floors to the custom trim and dramatic lighting choices," says Karan.
Paint
Shade Degges
The warm clay-colored paint in the butler's pantry provides a little breathing room from the abundance of pattern. "These treatments, along with limestone accents and custom trim work, were intended to add depth and warmth to the home, creating a visual experience that feels cohesive yet unique in every room," says Sapna.
Shade Degges
The clé thin brick tile on the flooring is an unexpected choice, but I'm in love. The rustic minimalism with the earthy green cabinetry inspires Old-World elegance while still feeling fresh and modern.
Stone
Shade Degges
The rustic stone wall, used in this smaller kitchen, bedrooms, and laundry room, is giving Nancy Meyers vibes a la The Holiday English cottage. "We also drew inspiration from the majestic oak trees on the property, incorporating natural, earthy tones that reflect the outdoors throughout the house," says Karan.
Shade Degges
The bedroom instantly feels cozy with this natural stone wall texture.
Shade Degges
I love a laundry room that gets a little design love. Incorporating the same stone throughout the space creates a sense of cohesion and harmony within the home.
Shade Degges
What a lovely spot for a cozy warm bath. The stone wall adds to the charm of the rustic retreat, while the sleek modern tub and luxe marble floors add a touch of sophistication and elegance to the space.
Shade Degges
Here's more stone in the master bedroom paired with neutral linens, furniture and rug. Built-in bookshelves are functional and aesthetic, a perfect spot for more stoneware.
Molding
Shade Degges
The molding in the lounge, painted in the same earthy green as the dining room, subtly ties the spaces together while adding a touch of timeless elegance.
Shade Degges
The blush-painted molding in the kids' room is a sophisticated detail. While painting the walls alone can make an impact, the addition of molding brings extra dimension, elevating the entire space.
Shade Degges
Adore this sweet moment in the kid's room.
Shade Degges
Natural materials like leather and sheepskin strike the perfect balance, creating a cozy yet elegant space even in a kid's room!
Tile
Shade Degges
The perfectly imperfect look of this Zia Zellige Racing Green tile complements the natural, rustic yet refined elegance of the home.
Shade Degges
Here is the tile again in Pure White. Love the unlaquered brass fixtures paired with the natural imperfections of this handmade tile.
Shade Degges
This Desert colored tile is the perfect pairing for the marble bath. "Our wish list focused on creating a home that seamlessly blends modern functionality with timeless European-Craftsman charm," says Karan. "We wanted to design spaces that not only provided a sense of comfort and coziness but also incorporated luxurious, high-quality materials and thoughtful, design-forward details." Mission accomplished.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more home decor inspo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.