17 Creative Wall Treatment + Decor Ideas To Instantly Upgrade Your Space
Walls are the perfect canvas to express our personal style and creativity. Have a wall or room that lacks a bit of luster? Whether your walls reflect the cozy charm of a rustic farmhouse or the sleek elegance of architectural design, a beautifully covered wall can define the ambience and aesthetic of a room. And there are so many ways you can do it! Here, transform your walls from a blank slate to something unique and gorgeous with wall treatments and decor that are a work of art and play.
Etsy
Board and Batten Wall Kit
For a more traditional look, this wall molding set with pre-cut moldings and peel-and-stick frames are an easy way to elevate any space. You can paint them in any color and they come in different styles if you want something a bit more contemporary. Upgrade a laundry space or small bath or hallway and turn a boring spot into something beautiful.
Photo: Wayfair
Shiplap Wood Paneling
This shiplap wood paneling looks elegant from floor to ceiling and help keeps noise at bay. It comes in six 45x6 inch panels so you can easily apply for a dramatic finish.
Wayfair
Architectural 3D Wall Paneling
This 3D wall covering adds a sophisticated touch to any room (love the idea of a bar area!). Made from high-density polyurethane, they're durable, versatile, and come in white so you can paint the 10x78 panels any color you like!
Etsy
Textile Art
Textural art for your walls can make a dramatic impact and add warmth to any room. This stunning oversized fiber art in ecru, moss and blush pink is inspired by cherry blossoms. Poland-based artist Pan Cukierek uses a punch needle rug hooking, but also weaving, embroidery and sewing to create decorative tapestries we are obsessed with.
West Elm
Natural Fiber Wall Art
Hang this boho-style fiber art to spruce up a blank wall above a console or dresser. It's quick and easy to hang and creates this organic aesthetic to your space.
Etsy
Arch Wall Art Wabi-Sabi
Paint can create texture too, as shown in this this minimal abstract painting by artist Jack.
Head West
Howdy Penny Tile Print
This modern typography piece is an ode to hexagon penny tile and a perfect print to welcome guests.
TilePix x Jonathan Adler
Magnetic Art
This TilePix x Jonathan Adler collab is perfect for those who love color and changing their minds. The wall art is magnetic so you can easily swap out prints without dealing with hammers and nails. Renters rejoice!
Backdrop Home
Gambit Panels Wallcoverings
This wallpaper line is designed in Los Angeles and printed in Brooklyn, and is part of the heritage design house F. Schumacher & Co. The patterns shift in color, painterly marks, and unexpected ink washes, creating the textural look of tile.
Livette's Wallpaper
Striped Wallpaper
We can never have enough cabana stripes. These fresh colors for fall are perfect for a bedroom upgrade.
Anthropologie
Mitchell Black Colonnade Wallpaper
These elegant arches give dull walls a visual boost and are designed by Mitchell Black, a woman and minority owned home décor and textile company based in Chicago.
Anthropologie
Creative Tile
Tile can make a huge impact on your walls, and serve a dual purpose by keeping splashes from staining your kitchen and bathroom walls. These Grow House Grow tiles by artist Katie Deedy are inspired by the ancient Royal Library of Alexandria, and add a little cheek to your favorite space.
All Modern
Fishscale Matte Ceramic Wall Tile
These terracotta fishscale tiles add an art decor vibe to any space. They come in a variety of colors too!
Benjamin Moore
Color Washing
Paint techniques like color washing are making a comeback. Tuscan-inspired, color washing can warm up a room instantly with just a sponge to create the look.
Photo: The Decora Company
Plaster Paint
For a natural look, this zero VOC, all-natural lime plaster can give the look of marble and hints to a rustic European home.
Felt Right
Acoustic Panel
Felt panels that you can pin too are a great way to minimize noise and add a decorstive feature. These come in a host of colors and patterns to create art that also functions to keep rooms quieter.
Wayfair
Fluted Oak Paneling
These fluted round panels made with solid red oak, sourced from the Pacific Northwest, come with an interlocking edge, making installation super easy. Paint the color you love!
