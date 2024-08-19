Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

children's books
Entertainment

10 Classic Children’s Books You Should Totally Re-Read As An Adult

anthony bridgerton season 4
TV

Attention, Anthony Lovers! Your Fave Is Officially Returning For 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Most-Photographed Restaurants of 2024
Food News

Foodies: Bookmark These Most-Photographed Restaurants For Your Next Meal

Weekly Horoscope August 19-25
Lifestyle

Your Weekly Horoscope For August 19-25 Has Big Full Moon Magic

intergenerational friendships
Relationships

She’s 23, Her Best Friend Is 76: These Adorable Besties Will Melt Your Heart

apple cider recipes
Recipes

31 Sweet And Savory Apple Cider Recipes For Fall

amazon knit dresses
Trends and Inspo

9 Lightweight Amazon Knit Dresses That Will Take You From Summer To Fall

Trending Stories

books
Entertainment

10 Classic Children’s Books You Should Totally Re-Read As An Adult

bridgerton
TV

Attention, Anthony Lovers! Your Fave Is Officially Returning For 'Bridgerton' Season 4

food
Food News

Foodies: Bookmark These Most-Photographed Restaurants For Your Next Meal

horoscope
Lifestyle

Your Weekly Horoscope For August 19-25 Has Big Full Moon Magic