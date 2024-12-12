Where To Watch 1964 Classic ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ For Its 60th Anniversary
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After you've completed your annual Charlie Brown Christmas rewatch, press play on Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer! The beloved classic Christmas movie turned 60 on December 6, which makes the rewatch is even more perfect. The 52-minute special expands on the iconic song, adding new characters like Yukon Cornelius, Clarice, and my personal favorite, Hermey (an adorable elf who wants to be a dentist! And is also definitely the inspo for Will Ferrell's Elf).
It really doesn't feel like the Christmas season without this special, TBH. So if you're wondering, "Where can I watch the old Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?" then you've come to the right place. Keep reading to see how to stream it!
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer from 1964.
Where To Watch The 1964 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
You can buy Rudolph on Amazon Prime to watch whenever you want, but you can also watch it tonight, Thursday, December 12 on TV! The movie will premiere on NBC on 8 PM EST/PST.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is also airing as a part of Freeform's 25 Days Of Christmas on Saturday, December 7, Sunday, December 8, Monday, December 16, Tuesday, December 17, Saturday, December 21, Sunday, December 22, Tuesday, December 24, Wednesday, December 25. So you have plenty of opportunities to watch it in 2024!
What is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer about?
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer follows the titular reindeer, who's mistreated by the other reindeer for his bright red nose (you know how they excluded him from those reindeer games. Unfair!!). On his adventures, he teams up with Hermey the elf and Yukon Cornelius, goes head-to-head with the Abominable Snowman, and explores the Land of Misfit Toys — but will he make it back home in time to help Santa Claus deliver presents all over the world?! You'll have to tune in to find out ;).
When did Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer air?
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer first premiered on NBC in 1964, but moved to CBS until this year! It's the first time the special has aired on NBC since 1971.
Who's in the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cast?
The Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cast is stacked — and multiple cast members play multiple roles! Rudolph stars Billie Mae Richards as Rudolph, Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman, Larry Mann as Yukon Cornelius, Paul Soles as Hermey, Stan Francis as Santa Claus and King Moonracer, and Janis Orenstein as Rudolph's girlfriend Clarice.
We also hear Alfie Scopp as Fireball, Charlie-in-the-Box, and a few male elves, Paul Kligman as Rudolph's dad Donner and Coach Comet, Carl Banas as Head Elf and a few Misfit Toys, Corinne Conley as Mrs. Donner and Dolly for Sue Peg Dixon as Mrs. Claus and a few female elves, Bernard Cowan as Bumble the Abominable snow monster of the North and the Spotted Elephant, as well as an uncredited role as Clarice's father.
Will you be watching the 1964 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year?
