Where You Can Stream Florence Pugh’s Tearjerker ‘’We Live In Time’
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you spent the entirety of We Live in Time crying in the theater, you're definitely not alone. And you can now cry in the comfort of your own home because the movie is finally streaming soon! This is one heck of a romance movie (not to mention super emotional) and Florence Pugh has been vocal about how special it was to work with costar Andrew Garfield. "The more and more we work together, the more and more able we were to go to further places, to feel more vulnerable," she said in our Brit + Co exclusive clip. "I just knew that I would be completely seen and held by this man."
Here's where you can stream We Live in Time starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.
Where will We Live in Time be streaming?
We Live in Time starts streaming on Max February 7. That makes it the perfect option for a Valentine's Day movie date if you ask me.
It'll also debut on HBO Saturday, February 8 and 8 PM EST.
What is We Live in Time about?
We Live in Time follows Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield), whose lives intersect when Almut hits Tobias with her car. Whoops! What starts out as an accident transforms their lives as they fall in love and start a family. But when Almut's cancer returns, their hope for the future is put in jeopardy.
“When I read it, I just fell in love with the idea of getting to be in one of those movies that will matter to a lot of people, and will live for a long time," Florence told Vanity Fair. "And it’s about the simplest of things, which is that we are here, I personally believe, for one reason only: to love and be loved.”
“I think for a long time, I’ve wanted to find something that is not necessarily as hardened or as powerful as my other characters,” she continued. “I think this came at the right time in my life. I got to play a very, very normal woman who is talented in her own ways. The story is about the powerful love, and the powerful connection, between two people.”
If you haven't seen this movie, I can promise you it's one you don't want to miss.
