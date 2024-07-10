The 'We Live In Time' Trailer Confirms This Major Theory
As soon as I saw the first leaks of Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield for We Live in Time, I knew it would become one of my favorite movies. And after literal YEARS of waiting, the trailer is finally here! I have been waiting for a sweeping, emotional romance to really knock me off my feet, and if anyone is going to deliver the kind of movie we can't stop thinking about, it's Florence, Andrew, and Brooklyn director John Crowley. Sign me up!
Watch the We Live in Time trailer below to catch all the silly, heartfelt, and memorable moments. This is going to be one 2024 movie you won't want to forget.
I have to admit, one of my favorite parts about the We Live in Time trailer is that what becomes a sweeping, emotional, and decades-long journey actually starts with a very chaotic meet cute. Although I can't lie — if Florence Pugh accidentally hit me with her car, I'd probably fall in love with her too.
The trailer shows Tobias and Almut falling in love, building a life together, and starting a family. It also seems to confirm the longstanding theory that Florence Pugh's character Almut gets diagnosed with cancer in the middle of their family's journey. (The theory began to gain traction on the internet after Florence Pugh revealed she shaved her head for the film).
We Live in Time is reminding me SO MUCH of movies like About Time, Atonement, and The Notebook, all of which are movies the Brit + Co team talks about almost every week. The fall movie hits theaters on October 11, 2024, and I am counting down the days!
