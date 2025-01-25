Your Weekly Horoscope For January 26-February 2 Is In!

It's another week, so it's officially time for a brand new weekly horoscope! Whether you're navigating the New Moon, or simply just trying to get through the day, the stars have plenty to offer you for the week ahead. Here's what you can expect for your zodiac sign — and be sure to check your sun AND rising signs while you're reading!

Here's your weekly horoscope for January 26-February 2, 2025!

What's Happening Astrologically This Week Linda Rodriguez/Dupe This week continues with a strong Aquarius theme. Not only is the Sun and Pluto in Aquarius but Mercury, the planet of communication, thought, and learning, moves into Aquarius on January 27, followed by the New Moon in Aquarius on January 29. When Mercury enters Aquarius, our thought processes speed up. We can assimilate new information, design unique solutions, and access an open-minded, electric energy that may feel both chaotic and energizing. It’s important to ground yourself so this exhilarating energy is channeled positively. On January 28, Mercury and Pluto align in Aquarius. This alignment allows us to use our words and thoughts to uncover hidden truths within ourselves, our relationships, and our work. Be mindful of the power of your words and aim to use them for good.

Nai Vid/Dupe The New Moon on January 29 is an excellent time to make plans—not only for the coming month but also for the near and long-term future. How can you create a life that feels more fulfilling, joyful, and aligned with your soul’s purpose? This is not about external success but about an internal shift. Write your intentions in a journal and use the next month to reaffirm your goals. The power of positive thinking is amplified under this New Moon. A sense of discontent has been common in recent months for many. As Uranus moves direct, its unpredictable energy can help propel you forward into action. This may manifest in the financial arena; if you’ve been procrastinating or feeling stuck, now is the time to address financial issues. Consider meeting with a financial planner for long-term planning or simply tackle your taxes early.

Anne-Gaëlle C./Dupe January 30 could be a lucky day. The Sun forms a trine with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, growth, and luck. This is not a passive energy — it requires action to make the most of it. On February 1, a beautiful opportunity emerges to integrate an all-encompassing love into your life. Venus, the planet of personal love, conjuncts Neptune, the planet of universal love. Practice kindness and compassion, and don’t wait until Valentine’s Day to express your love to those around you. For more insights on how these and other transits impact you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a reading.

​Horoscope for Sun and Rising Signs Brit + Co Aries (March 21 – April 20) Networking is the focus and goal this week. Connecting with others will bring satisfaction, productivity, and success. Participate in group activities and capitalize on your role within the group to honor your sense of self. Cooperation and co-creation are key.

Brit + Co Taurus (April 21 – May 21) Are you content with your place in the world? Fine-tune your business plans to reinvigorate your work through self-discipline and mastery of your craft. Tackle challenges with creative, out-of-the-box thinking while staying true to your values and high standards.

Brit + Co Gemini (May 22 – June 21) If you’re feeling restless, engage in activities or projects that are adventurous, expansive, and expose you to new ideas. Read works by authors you’ve never explored. Poetry or music that soothes your soul will rejuvenate you. Change your routine to gain a fresh perspective.

Brit + Co Cancer (June 22 – July 22) Are you open to intimacy and deep connection? Your sensitivity is heightened, enabling you to sense others’ emotions while identifying your own motivations. Use this time to improve your interpersonal skills. It’s also an excellent time to organize your finances. Meet with a financial planner, and stick to a schedule for saving, investing, or clearing debt.

Brit + Co Leo (July 23 – August 22) Negotiation is favored. Strive for fairness and reciprocity in discussions and agreements. Seek supportive people and extend your own support to others. Graciousness and kindness will yield the best outcomes. Ensure all agreements—verbal or written—are clear and binding.

Brit + Co Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Focus on greater health and wellness. Commit to routines that enhance your well-being and efficiency at work. Reassess your goals to ensure they’re achievable. Organize your daily schedule to foster better order and productivity, which will bring both satisfaction and happiness.

Brit + Co Libra (September 23 – October 22) Take time for creativity, romance, and playfulness. Let your passions inspire you and others. Be bold, wear bright colors, and let yourself shine. This is a time to build self-esteem and confidence. Sometimes, you need to let go of something to make space for what’s more aligned with your soul.

Brit + Co Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Home and family take center stage during this New Moon. It’s a great time for long-term planning, financial reorganization, or home improvement projects. Listen to your intuition and act from the heart. Ask for help and support from your loved ones.

Brit + Co Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21) Focus on clear communication, learning, and daily tasks. Let your curiosity flourish without becoming overstimulated. Your sharp mind will help you focus and adapt. Follow up on emails and calls quickly, tend to details, and remain flexible to make positive changes.

Brit + Co Capricorn (December 21 – January 19) Your senses are heightened, allowing you to engage deeply with your surroundings. Appreciate the beauty around you and create stability in your life. Make a budget, find additional sources of income, or strategize ways to save and economize.

Brit + Co Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) This is a powerful time to reinvent yourself. Change your hairstyle or make internal shifts that reflect your authentic self. Believe in your abilities and use your energy to improve your life. Break old habits and form new ones that serve you better. Bold, brave actions will pay off.

Brit + Co Pisces (February 20 – March 21) You’re in a period of renewal and seeking meaning. Take time to rest and draw inspiration from calming music or art. Let your emotions and intuition guide you. Help others navigate their struggles with empathy and kindness. Engage in spiritual renewal.

Looking for a more thorough reading? Reach out to Tina at SevenSistersAstrology.com!

Sign up for our weekly newsletter so you never miss a thing!