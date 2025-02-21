8 TV Shows & Movies Leaving Netflix Next Week

Netflix has some truly incredible movies and TV shows right now (and considering Stranger Things 5 is coming later this year, it's only going to get better). But the end of another month means a whole new slew of titles leaving the streamer, which means this is your last week to watch these amazing series before they find another home.

Here are 8 titles leaving Netflix in March 2025, meaning this is your last week to watch them!

1.​The Mindy Project — Leaving Netflix March 1, 2025 Fox This FOX comedy follows Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling), an OBGYN who's doing her best to figure out a work life balance. There's romance, there's comedy, there's chaos. I wouldn't expect anything else from Mindy! And I love that the character was inspired by her own mom. The Mindy Project stars Mindy Kaling, Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Anna Camp, Zoe Jarman, Amanda Setton, Stephen Tobolowsky, Ike Barinholtz, Beth Grant, Xosha Roquemore, Adam Pally, Garret Dillahunt, Fortune Feimster, and Rebecca Rittenhouse.

2. ​Inception — Leaving Netflix March 1, 2025 Warner Bros. Pictures If you want to go on a mind-bending adventure, then opt for this Christopher Nolan sci-fi heist. The movie follows a thief who uses technology to invade people's dreams and take information...if disaster doesn't derail him first. Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, Dileep Rao, and Michael Caine.

3. ​Sixteen Candles — Leaving Netflix March 1, 2025 Universal Pictures In this John Hughes movie, everyone's forgotten Samantha's sixteenth birthday...and that's not the kind of surprise she was hoping for. This movie is an 80s icon, but unfortunately there is plenty that hasn't aged well. Sixteen Candles stars Molly Ringwald, Michael Schoeffling, and Anthony Michael Hall.

4. Scooby-Doo — Leaving Netflix March 1, 2025 Warner Bros. Pictures Set out on an adventure with Shaggy, Scooby, Daphne, Velma, and Fred when a string of mysterious events bring them all to an island resort. But no, this isn't my idea of a vacation. Scooby-Doo stars Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini and Rowan Atkinson.

5. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed — Leaving Netflix March 1, 2025 Warner Bros. Pictures And once you finish the first installment, hop over to the sequel, which finds Mystery Inc. protecting Coolsville from a masked someone using all the monsters they've already defeated. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed stars Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini and Rowan Atkinson.

6. ​Aloha — Leaving Netflix March 1, 2025 Sony Pictures Releasing This movie follows a military contractor torn between a past love and an unexpected new connection. I don't know much about this movie, except for the fact it's been endlessly roasted for casting Emma Stone in a role that's supposed to be part native Hawaiian. Yikes. Aloha stars Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams, Bill Murray, John Krasinski, Danny McBride, and Alec Baldwin.

7. ​Over The Hedge — Leaving Netflix March 1, 2025 Paramount Pictures Revisit your childhood by streaming Over The Hedge, which is about RJ the raccoon, who gets a group of woodland creatures to steal food from the neighborhood to pay back a debt. They don't make movies like this anymore! Over The Hedge stars Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling, Steve Carell, William Shatner, Wanda Sykes and Nick Nolte.

8. Love Again — Leaving Netflix March 2, 2025 Sony Pictures Releasing Mira is still healing from the death of her fiancé when she realizes his old phone number has been reassigned...and she starts to form a connection with the person on the other end. Oh, Celine Dion is there too. Watch our interview with the cast! Love Again stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion.

