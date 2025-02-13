12 New Movies Coming In March You Don't Want To Miss

I'm still thinking about Jonathan Bailey in this summer's Jurassic World: Rebirth and the adorable first look at Lilo & Stitch, but before I get too ahead of myself and start thinking about summer, there are some incredible new movies coming in March! From reimagined Disney classics to horror thrillers, these are the best spring movies you can watch next month...alongside these amazing March TV shows, of course.

Here are 12 new movies coming in March you'll want to watch.

Sinners — In Theaters March 5, 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment When two twin brothers venture out in search of a better life, they come to the horrifying realization their future is just as sinister as their past. Sinners premieres March 5 and stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Mickey 17 — In Theaters March 7, 2025 Warner Bros. Pictures Mickey Barnes has one job: colonize the ice world of Niflheim, even if he dies in the process. After all, he's an Expandable, which means he can be cloned countless times. But everything changes when two Mickeys wind up surviving at the same time. Mickey 17 premieres March 7 and stars Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Rule Breakers — In Theaters March 7, 2025 Angel Studios Hope and courage (as well as danger) rise when a woman defies everything to help educate young girls in Afghanistan — and train them to compete in a robotics competition. Rule Breakers premieres March 7 and stars Ali Fazal, Nikohl Boosheri, Amber Afzali, Nina Hosseinzadeh, Nada El Belkasmi, Sara Malal Rowe, and Noorin Gulamgaus.

Queen of the Ring — In Theaters March 7, 2025 SUMERIAN Before we can watch Sydney Sweeney kick butt as boxer Christy Martin, tune into this March movie about wrestler and single mom Mildred Burke, who became the first million-dollar female athlete. Did I mention wrestling was banned in most parts of America? Queen of the Ring premieres March 7 and stars Emily Bett Rickards, Josh Lucas, Tyler Posey, Kelli Berglund, Walton Goggins, Marie Avgeropoulos, and Gavin Casalegno.

O'Dessa — On Hulu March 13, 2025 Searchlight Pictures/Hulu Farm girl O'Dessa sets out to find an invaluable family heirloom — and becomes a quest to save her one true love. O'Dessa premieres March 13 and stars Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett, and Regina Hall.

Opus — In Theaters March 14, 2025 A24 This March movie examines fame — and its dangers — like you've never seen before. When a pop star invites writer Ariel into his remote compound in an exclusive guest list, she jumps at the opportunity. But as her stay becomes more alarming, Ariel wonders just what she's gotten herself into. Opus premieres March 14 and stars Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich, Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means.

The Electric State — On Netflix March 14, 2025 Netflix If 1923 season 2 totally has you in a Western mood, then turn on this sci-fi movie which follows teen Michelle on a journey to find her little brother. Naturally, she enlists the help of a robot and a drifter. The Electric State premieres March 14 and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo, and Alan Tudyk.

Black Bag — In Theaters March 14, 2025 Claudette Barius/Focus Features Agent George Woodhouse must examine his loyalty to his marriage and to the country after his wife Kathryn becomes a major suspect. Mr. and Mrs. Smith fans this one's for you! Black Bag premieres March 14 and stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan.

Bob Trevino Likes It — In Select Theaters March 21, 2025 Roadside Attractions 20-something Lily is blindsided when her father suddenly abandons her. But when she connects with a man named Bob Trevino (her dad's name), their small acts of kindness could just change each other's lives. Bob Trevino Likes It stars Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, French Stewart, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, and Rachel Bay Jones.

Disney's Live-Action Snow White — In Theaters March 21, 2025 Walt Disney Studios This reimagined Snow White is just as focused on justice and leadership as she is on love — but she's got the same amount of heart, imagination, and kindness as the cartoon you know and love. Snow White premieres March 21 and stars Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, and Ansu Kabia.

Ash — In Theaters March 21, 2025 RLJE Films Riya is left alone on the planet of Ash when her entire crew is killed. But when Brion comes to help her, the relief turns into terror as they decide whether they can trust each other — and whether they can make it off the planet alive. Ash premieres March 21 and stars Eiza González, Aaron Paul, Iko Uwais, Beulah Koale, and Kate Elliott.

Death of a Unicorn — In Theaters March 28, 2025 A24 This wacky new movie sees Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd on a father-daughter roadtrip to visit his wealthy boss...but when they accidentally hit a real-life unicorn with their car, that aforementioned boss obsesses over exploiting the unicorn's healing properties. Death of a Unicorn premieres March 28 and stars Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Carrigan, Sunita Mani, and Jessica Hynes.

