This $7 Drugstore Lipstick Has Been My Go-To For 10 Years & Counting
I'm a hardcore drugstore makeup gal. My vanity is full of ELF products, Colourpop eyeshadow, and NYX lip oils, but when it comes to lip products, I'm pretty set on what I have for one reason: the drugstore lipstick I've purchased since high school makes my lips look so good, I never want to buy another product.
Now as a type-A eldest daughter, I love sticking to products I know work for me...until they start getting boring. But this L'Oreal lipstick literally never feels like a bore. Every single time I put it on, I'm surprised at just how good it looks. Even though I've been buying it since 2015, it never fails to bring me joy! And TBH, that's what makeup is all about.
Here's everything you need to know about the $7 L'Oreal lipstick.
This L'Oreal lipstick is flattering & moisturizing.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
The L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick is a hydrating formula that features Omega 3, Vitamin E, and Argan Oil to moisturize your lips while also providing the perfect amount of color. It's not overwhelming but I can definitely tell when I'm wearing it — and I feel more confident when I do so!
The formula also glides on so smoothly, and doesn't feel tacky, sticky, or cakey like other lipsticks I've tried. And other reviewers agree! "I bought two lipsticks as I needed them in a pinch and I am very pleased with the color and the quality of these lipsticks," one customer said on the Target site. "Great value and they are pretty moisturizing as well."
"I have used it for a long time," another customer said. "It feels good on my lips. It has staying power. I like the different shades."
I also love the simplicity of the tube. It feels modern and minimalist at the same time, and it fits in my smallest handbag which makes touch-ups on a night out easier than ever.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
I've been buying shade 754, Sugar Plum, since I was a senior in high school, and it's the most flattering lipstick I've ever worn. It truly looks like my lips, but better! And one of the best parts is that I can just swipe it on without even looking in a mirror.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
There are also matte options but I prefer the slight shimmer and glow of the satin lipstick — clearly, because I've worn this tube almost all the way down! I definitely need to buy another tube (or two) in the near future. And as we get closer to Valentine's Day, you might want to as well ;).
