Dine Like The Ton With Williams Sonoma’s New Bridgerton Collection
The countdown to season 3 of Bridgerton has started, and we're anticipating seeing Penelope and Colin's slow burning romance light up our screens. Until we can binge watch the number one show on our list of period dramas, there's something to hold us over until it premieres next May — an elegant Bridgerton Collection from Williams Sonoma!
Taking a nice cue from The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining, Williams Sonoma is keeping the Gilded Age alive with it's assortment of tantalizing treats and tableware. Honestly, it's the perfect collection that bridges — ha — the holidays and the season 3 premiere of Bridgerton on May 16, 2024. Keep scrolling to see all the delightful goodies that are available to buy NOW.
P.S. Should you feel like you can't get enough of romanticizing your home, check out our guide of 32 Bridgerton decor items that'll complement the Bridgerton collection from Williams Sonoma!
Beverages & Treats From The Bridgerton Collection From Williams Sonoma
Bridgerton Beverage Mix, Blood Orange Blossom Fizz
Let the decadent taste of this blood orange blossom fizz help you create the best champagne cocktails of the season. It's infused with a bit of lime and pure cane sugar — yum — that's sure to create a bubbly drink you can't get enough of.
Bridgerton Beverage Mix, Honey Ginger Tonic
What do you get when you combine the irresistible tastes of honey, ginger, and pineapple juice? Soothing spritzers, that's what.
Bridgerton Beverage Mix, Elderflower Flavored Lemonade
Williams Sonoma’s new Bridgerton collection wants you to update your gin and tonic recipe by adding this flavored lemonade to it.
Bridgerton Strawberry Scone Mix
Scones always make us feel like we're living our best fancy lives. You'll especially love this mix due to it's sweet blend of strawberries and citrus.
Bridgerton Orange Cardamom Shortbread Mix
If you have a taste for a spicy citrus treat, indulge in this orange cardamom shortbread mix from Williams Sonoma’s new Bridgerton collection.
Bridgerton Vanilla Earl Grey Quick Bread Mix
We have the perfect drink that'll pair well with this vanilla earl grey quick bread mix — the Bridgerton-inspired London Fog.
Bridgerton Floral Petit Fours, Set of 30
These floral petit fours almost look too pretty to eat, but you'll change your mind once you taste hints of vanilla, buttercream, and strawberry preserves. Your Christmas brunch table won't be complete without them.
Bridgerton Mini Scones, Set of 10
Want to take you scones on-the-go? Pick up this set of mini scones so you can easily put them in your purse when you need a mid-day snack.
Bridgerton Teapot Cake Pops, Set of 6
How cute are these teapot cake pops? They're the smallest version of "Let them eat cake" that we've ever seen.
Bridgerton Cameo Cookies, Set of 8
Knowing us, we'd buy these cameo cookies from William Sonoma's new Bridgerton collection just so we can look at them. Don't judge us!
Bridgerton Springerlie Cookies, Set of 12
These sweet vanilla-almond cookies are the perfect addition to your upcoming dinner party. To be on the safe side, order two sets of them!
Bridgerton Frame Rice Crispy Treats
You can barely tell these are rice crispy treats at first glance. Although they were baked to perfection for customers like you, they still count as a no-bake dessert you can serve.
Bridgerton Assorted Chocolate Truffles on Chocolate Tray, 11 Pieces
Here's your chance to dine on delicious chocolate truffles served on an elegant tray.
Bridgerton Assorted Chocolates in Gold Box, 9 Pieces
Unbox this newfound treasure that's exclusively a part of William Sonoma's new Bridgerton collection!
Bridgerton Rose Gelato, Set of 6
We can't believe how pretty gelato can be!
Bridgerton Floral Lollipops, Set of 4
Don't let anyone tell you that you're too old to enjoy one of these floral lollipops.
Bridgerton Lavender Honey
Adorn your strawberry or mini scones with lavender honey and watch someone's taste buds fall in love.
Bridgerton Passion Fruit Curd
Passion fruit curd may be the very thing that makes the ton go wild.
Bridgerton 8 Day Countdown Calendar
Advent calendars are a fun way to get through the month, but this 8-day version is going to sweeten the deal. Inspired by the eight episodes of Bridgerton, you'll have fun discovering new treats.
Bridgerton Round Tablecloth
If you're not a fan of Christmas decorations, you may be in the mood for something that's a little more opulent — like this round tablecloth from Williams Sonoma's new Bridgerton collection.
Bridgerton Table Runner
If a tablecloth seems like it'll be too much, opt for this table runner.
Bridgerton Napkins, Set of 4
Have guests wipe their fingertips and the corners of their mouths with these beautiful napkins.
Bridgerton Cocktail Napkins, Set of 4
Did someone call for more winter cocktails? We heard you loud and clear! Just make sure to place your pretty glassware on these cocktail napkins to avoid stains on your table.
Bridgerton Picnic Basket
Spring may be a few months away, but it doesn't hurt to invest in a picnic basket now.
The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining
In case you need more hosting tips, Williams Sonoma's new Bridgerton collection has the perfect entertaining guide that'll inspire you to create the most fabulous soirée.
Follow us on Pinterest for more home decor and food inspo
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Williams Sonoma
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.