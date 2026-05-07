Amazon's Summer Beauty Event is here with tons of amazing deals on top-rated skincare, hair care, makeup, and much more. We're obviously shopping the sale and scoping out the absolute best finds so you can fill your cart with all your faves (and some new gems!) for less. Highlights include: SPF, top-rated K-beauty, and beloved anti-aging formulas.

The sale also features limited-time flash deals (48 hours) on specific categories:

April 27-28: Up to 50% off makeup

Up to 50% off makeup April 29-30: Up to 40% off fragrance

Up to 40% off fragrance May 1-2: Up to 50% off health and wellness

Up to 50% off health and wellness May 3-4: Up to 50% off men’s grooming

Up to 50% off men’s grooming May 5-6: Up to 40% off skin care

Up to 40% off skin care May 7-8: Up to 45% off hair care

Up to 45% off hair care May 9-10: Up to 50% off personal care

Shop our top Amazon beauty deals below before the sale ends on May 10!

Skincare Deals Amazon Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Scalp & Hair Mist Your scalp is usually the first area to get sunburned, and since it's some of the most sensitive skin on your body, you need to protect it this summer. When you don't feel like cramping your hairstyle with a hat, this lightweight, non-greasy SPF mist gets the job done. At 2 ounces per bottle, it's also conveniently TSA-friendly.

Amazon Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum This top-rated K-beauty eye serum makes your eyes look way more awake in the AM with ginseng, while retinal tackles those pesky fine lines and wrinkles that gather around the under eye area. Think of it as revitalization in a tiny little tube. One that's also on sale, at that.

Amazon Kiehl's Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+ This "invisible" sunscreen protects the skin against both UVA and UVB rays and even comes equipped with collagen peptides to address signs of aging. Dare we say, your most youthful-looking skin ever?

Amazon Starface Hydro-Star Earth Pimple Patches With the ability to absorb fluid, reduce redness, and shrink spots within as little as six hours, these star-shaped pimple patches are loved for a reason. This neutral-toned pack is especially nice for concealing spots without going over the top like you would with the brand's brighter colors. But hey, if you're into the bolder shades, those are on sale RN, too.

Amazon Paula's Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Face Treatment This bottle is definitely a superhero when it comes to combating signs of aging. Packed with retinol, peptides, and vitamin C, it evens and brightens the skin to a tee. Knowing that it was formulated clinically can give you the peace of mind it's actually working.

Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch for Tired Eyes These under eye patches feel oh-so cooling when you put them on. Bags and puffiness, begone!

Makeup Deals Amazon Milk Makeup RISE Mascara We love this mascara because it's noticeably lifting and lengthening. Plus, when used over time, it employs monoi oil and marigold extract to help strengthen and condition the lashes.

Amazon Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Bronzer Powder Summertime is bronzer season, for sure. This fine powder is easy to apply and blends in seamlessly, with or without base makeup. That sale price is just too good to pass up, too.

Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer This brow pencil comes with a very thin applicator tip to help your brows look super natural after it's all said and done. It currently comes in a ton of different shades so you can find your perfect match (and not end up sporting 2016 brows).

Amazon Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint When it comes to cult-favorite blushes, this one takes the cake. Its unique formula feels super lightweight and cooling on the skin and blends in with ease since it boasts a water-like texture. Beyond the cheeks, it can be used as a long-lasting lip stain and subtle eye color.

Amazon IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream This CC cream is adored by beauty fans of all ages and skin types for its ability to cover dark spots and uneven skin tone without looking cakey. It's actually formulated with hyaluronic acid and peptides to keep your complexion looking hydrated and glowy.

Hair Deals Amazon Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler The Dyson Airwrap is currently on sale, so you won't have to pay nearly $650 for a single hair tool. Loving that, ferociously.

Amazon Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Unlike many mainstream hairsprays, this one completes your look with a natural (never crunchy) finish. It has a medium hold that's perfect for maintaining blowouts or straight locks.

Amazon Kitsch Hair Brush Detangler This detangling brush is uniquely flexible and soft, so it doesn't tug on your hair, causing more damage. It can gently tackle knots without the struggle of assaulting your sensitive scalp.

Body Care Deals Amazon Body Firm Crepe Erase Body Repair Treatment This cream has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating from shoppers for its ability to minimize wrinkles and saggy skin all over the body. Some reviewers noted that it gets the job done without being heavy or greasy, which is great for everyday wear.

Amazon Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream This body cream comes with a thicker formula that'll leave your skin feeling hydrated and glowy all day long. It also has a heavenly scent with notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla. Delish.

Amazon Vaseline Glazed and Glisten Sunlit Glow Body Gel Oil For even more glow, this gel-oil from Vaseline is loaded with tiny shimmers and a subtle pink tint that'll make your summer skin stand out.

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