Brandon Sklenar & Harrison Ford Protect The Yellowstone Ranch In '1923' Season 2 Trailer
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
1923 season 2 isn't premiering until February 23 but Paramount continues to feed us with new images and teasers, and I am counting down the days until I can watch the new episodes. Creator Taylor Sheridan's new installment will reunite us with cast members like Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren's Cara Dutton, Brandon Sklenar's Spencer Dutton, and Julia Schlaepfer's Alexandra (and hopefully reunite them with each other) as they fight to protect Yellowstone ranch — and the brand new 1923 season 2 trailer just teased even more and I don't know how I'll be able to wait until February.
Here's every detail you missed in the new 1923 season 2 trailer.
Amidst the chaos of '1923' season 2, Brandon Sklenar's Spencer "knows what to do."
"Our whole way of life is under attack," Harrison Ford says in the new teaser, while Helen Mirren cocks a shotgun and both Darren Mann's Jack Dutton and Michelle Randolph's Elizabeth Strafford Dutton look on. After the end of season 1, we already know that Jerome Flynn's Banner Creighton and Timothy Dalton's Donald Whitfield are determined to punish the Duttons — and there's no better way to do that than take their ranch.
Meanwhile Spencer, who was split up from Alex during their transatlantic voyage to London, is the only hope for protecting the ranch. He promises, "I know what to do," presumably while on the phone with a mysterious someone. I'm really hoping it's Cara because after the absolute distress they put her through last season, I want her and Spencer to be able to talk! Give them some room to breathe Taylor Sheridan!
We also get glimpses of Alex running through the ship (remember, she's still basically trapped in the middle of the ocean), and based on all the cowboys who bring weapons to the train station, it looks like Spencer could be in danger before he even gets to the ranch.
And it's going to be entertaining until the very end.
While Yellowstone's series finale isn't the end for Beth and Rip (they're getting a spinoff!), it looks like 1923 season 2 will be the end for Jacob, Cara, and Spencer. “No, no, it’s bookend," Brandon Skelnar said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2023. "It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude."
But don't worry — Brandon also promises season 2 will totally satisfy your TV drama cravings. “I can confidently say that it’s going to be absolutely incredible,” Brandon told Forbes ahead of It Ends With Us. “The tone shifts a lot and it’s definitely a bit darker. It’s very beautiful.” I can't wait to see more episodes (even if two season of this show will never be enough for me). Good thing we have Beth & Rip's spinoff and Taylor's new show The Madison to tide us over!
Read why Everyone Is Roasting Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan For Casting Bella Hadid As His Girlfriend for even more TV show news — and 17 TV Shows Yellowstone Fans Should Watch After The Finale.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!