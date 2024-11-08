Anne Hathaway And Zendaya Join Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie For The Most Insane Cast Ever
The age of the movie star might have been replaced by the age of the fictional character, but there are still more than a few actors audiences L-O-V-E. Rachel Zegler, Florence Pugh, and Madelyn Cline are some of the stars who make the list, but there's one A-lister who's finally making his return to the big screen: Tom Holland!
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on October 21 that the Spider-Man actor would join Christopher Nolan's new movie alongside Matt Damon and I have never leapt down an internet rabbit hole so fast — especially since the biggest names in Hollywood just joined the cast. If you're wondering 'What is Tom Holland's next movie?' then look no further. Here's everything you need to know about the new movie before it hits theaters.
- Tom Holland is finally starring in a new movie.
- After The Crowded Room "absolutely broke" him, he decided to take a break from Hollywood.
- The new film, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, is coming next summer.
Who else is in Tom Holland's next movie?
Tom Holland will star in Christopher Nolan's new movie for Universal Pictures. The film is still unnamed for now, but it's sure to be one heck of a drama. And when I learned Tom would be joined by Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon? This just became my most-anticipated movie of 2025!
When is the movie coming out?
Tom Holland & Zendaya's new movie is scheduled for July 17, 2026 and Deadline reports they're expected to begin filming at the beginning of 2025.
What is Tom Holland's next movie about?
We don't have an official synopsis yet, but sources told THR that it likely won't be set in the present day. Considering Tom is one of my favorite actors ever, I'm super excited to see him return to the screen — especially given how devastated I was when he said he needed a break from acting. "This show absolutely broke me in every way possible,” he said at the premiere for AppleTV+ show The Crowded Room in New York City. “I just kept my head down. I dug my heels in, and I just tried my best.”
"I'm no stranger to hard work," he told ExtraTV. "I've lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."
Tom was recently able to step into a more senior creative role with his new non-alcoholic beer BERO on October 16.
“After two years on my sobriety journey, I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values," Tom Holland said in a statement. “This beer isn’t just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship and living life to the fullest."
Here's hoping you get to cheers a BERO on the set of your new movie, Tom!
This post has been updated.
