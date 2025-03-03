Your March Horoscope is here...

This is one couple I could totally see.

Zoë Kravitz & Noah Centineo Fuel Dating Rumors After Leaving Another Party Together

Zoë Kravitz & Noah Centineo dating rumors
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 03, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

The 2025 Oscars were full of incredible red carpet outfits and fun moments (like Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo's Wicked opening medley!!), but before the iconic awards show aired, our favorite starts partied the night away...including Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo. This duo has been raising some eyebrows over the last few weeks and this marks the second party they've been spotted leaving together.

Here's what we know about those Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo dating rumors.

Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo partied the night away in Hollywood.

'Twas the night before the Oscars (or the morning of the Oscars depending on how you look at it), and Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo were seen leaving a pre-Oscars party together. DeuxMoi sources claim they hopped into a car around 2:20 in the morning on March 2.

While these two haven't taken their relationship official, leaving the same party together definitely has the internet talking — especially since this isn't the first time they've been spotted together recently! Zoë and Noah were also spotted leaving Danielle Haim's birthday party in New York City on February 15.

The parties come four months after Zoë Kravitz and ex-fiancé Channing Tatum called off their wedding. "The split is amicable," one source told People. "They realized they're at different stages in life."

“Ultimately once [Blink Twice] ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted. It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped," added an Us Weeklysource.

But Zoë has nothing but good things to say about Channing, telling Elle (after the premiere of their movie Blink Twice) that "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much."

"He has so much more coming, and I think he's in a place as an actor where he's feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him," she adds, saying she's "excited for people to keep witnessing that."

What do you think about Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo hanging out this last few weeks? Read up on what happened when Glen Powell & Lily James Just Got Cozy In The Back Of A Car for more on another favorite maybe-couple!

