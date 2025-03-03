We Just Got ANOTHER Surprise Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal Reunion

Your March Horoscope is here...

The 10 Best Moments From The 2025 Oscars

The 10 Best Moments From The 2025 Oscars

meg ryan billy crystal oscars 2025
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 03, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio


We've already covered the best dressed at the Oscars this year — but that was just the first memorable moment of the evening. With so many amazing movies and stars, there are going to be an endless amount of incredible moments. I rounded up some of the best moments from the Oscars.

Here are the best moments from the 2025 Oscars.

1. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande open the Oscars with a bang.

cynthia erivo ariana grande

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gave us the best Oscars intro in years with a mash-up of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz, "Home" from The Wiz, and "Defying Gravity" from Wicked.

2. The 'Dune 2'  worm and Deadpool dance during Conan O'Brien's intro.

oscars 2025 intro with conan o'brien 2025 oscars best moments

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Yes, that was a sand worm from Dune 2 playing the piano during Conan's intro...and a breakdancing Deadpool. What else could be more 2024 than that?

3. Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn present together.

andrew garfield and goldie hawn

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn shared the sweetest moment while presenting when Andrew revealed Goldie's filmography brought his late mother endless joy.

4. Bowen Yang shows up to present Best Costume Design...in costume.

bowen yang at the 2025 oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

From showing up onstage in his Shiz University costume to calling John Lithgow "bestie," this Bowen Yang moment was one of my favorites.

5. Paul Tazewell becomes the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costumes.

paul tazewell 2025 oscars best moments

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Paul Tazewell made history as the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costumes. Ariana cried — and so did I!

6. Margaret Qualley's Bond Girl dance — and Lisa's entrance.

margaret qualley james bond

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Our Brit + Co group chat went crazy when Margaret Qualley started dancing for a James Bond tribute (could she be our new Bond girl?!) and then Lisa literally flew in from the sky.

7. Zoe Saldana's emotional acceptance speech

zoe saldana

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaňa made history as the first American of Dominican descent to win an Oscar for her performance in Emilia Pérez.

8. Queen Latifah sings 'The Wiz.'

queen latifah

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During a segment honoring Quincy Jones — introduced by Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg!! — Queen Latifah sang "Ease on Down the Road." And she had the whole crowd on their feet!

9. Adrien Brody refusing to leave the stage.

adrien brody

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While accepting the Oscar for Best Actor, the walk-off music started playing — and Adrien Brody literally said "Turn the music off, I've done this before." Go off!

10. Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal presenting together.

meg ryan billy crystal

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Surprise! We got another When Harry Met Sally reunion after that Super Bowl commercial when Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal presented together. We need a sequel STAT!

Stay tuned for all the best moments from the 2025 Oscars!

This post has been updated.

