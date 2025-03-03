We Just Got ANOTHER Surprise Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal Reunion

We've already covered the best dressed at the Oscars this year — but that was just the first memorable moment of the evening. With so many amazing movies and stars, there are going to be an endless amount of incredible moments. I rounded up some of the best moments from the Oscars.

Here are the best moments from the 2025 Oscars.

1. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande open the Oscars with a bang. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gave us the best Oscars intro in years with a mash-up of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz, "Home" from The Wiz, and "Defying Gravity" from Wicked.

2. The 'Dune 2' worm and Deadpool dance during Conan O'Brien's intro. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Yes, that was a sand worm from Dune 2 playing the piano during Conan's intro...and a breakdancing Deadpool. What else could be more 2024 than that?

3. Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn present together. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn shared the sweetest moment while presenting when Andrew revealed Goldie's filmography brought his late mother endless joy.

4. Bowen Yang shows up to present Best Costume Design...in costume. Kevin Winter/Getty Images From showing up onstage in his Shiz University costume to calling John Lithgow "bestie," this Bowen Yang moment was one of my favorites.

5. Paul Tazewell becomes the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costumes. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Paul Tazewell made history as the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costumes. Ariana cried — and so did I!

6. Margaret Qualley's Bond Girl dance — and Lisa's entrance. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Our Brit + Co group chat went crazy when Margaret Qualley started dancing for a James Bond tribute (could she be our new Bond girl?!) and then Lisa literally flew in from the sky.

7. Zoe Saldana's emotional acceptance speech Kevin Winter/Getty Images Zoe Saldaňa made history as the first American of Dominican descent to win an Oscar for her performance in Emilia Pérez.

8. Queen Latifah sings 'The Wiz.' Kevin Winter/Getty Images During a segment honoring Quincy Jones — introduced by Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg!! — Queen Latifah sang "Ease on Down the Road." And she had the whole crowd on their feet!

9. Adrien Brody refusing to leave the stage. Kevin Winter/Getty Images While accepting the Oscar for Best Actor, the walk-off music started playing — and Adrien Brody literally said "Turn the music off, I've done this before." Go off!

10. Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal presenting together. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Surprise! We got another When Harry Met Sally reunion after that Super Bowl commercial when Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal presented together. We need a sequel STAT!

Stay tuned for all the best moments from the 2025 Oscars!

This post has been updated.