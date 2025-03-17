Your March Horoscope is here...

These two are literally the cutest.

Monica Barbaro & Andrew Garfield's Latest Outing Could Confirm They're Dating

andrew garfield monica barbaro
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Andrew Garfield's relationship status is always a swoon-worthy topic. Whether he's gushing about how Emma Stone is like a shot of caffeine, he's getting flustered talking to Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg, or he's kissing Demi Moore on the hand, this man is always making me blush. But it looks like he might not be single anymore if some recent outings with Monica Barbaro are any indication — including a post-Oscars party!

While neither Andrew nor Monica have spoken on the relationship rumors, a People source confirmed "they've been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly"...and Monica shared a pretty funny moment with Amelia on the Oscars red carpet.

Here's what we know about those Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro relationship rumors.

March 16, 2025 — Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro are seen grocery shopping.

This duo definitely fanned the flames of those couple rumors when they were spotted grocery shopping in Malibu. A very realistic, domestic, and relatable Sunday! I also went grocery shopping this day, so it looks like we were on the same page ;).

Andrew wore a white tee and jeans while Monica looks cozy in a white tank and green cardigan. Both wore baseball caps. "I like that they are humble and buy the same TP as me," one Instagram user commented. Same.

March 2, 2025 — Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro attend an Oscar afterparty together.

After the Oscars on March 2, Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield left the Vanity Fair after party together...and showed up to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's after party. No big deal! Monica wore a strapless gown with gorgeous teardrop jewel detail while Andrew looks dapper in a deep gray suit.

They also happened to arrive at the Oscars red carpet at the same time...and Monica was sitting in Andrew's eye line the whole night. What a coincidence!

February 2025 — Monica Barbaro & Andrew Garfield attend Jonathan Bailey's play.

The two went viral on February 20 when they showed up to Jonathan Bailey's Richard II at the Bridge Theatre, and I'm obsessed with how locked in he is on their conversation. This man is an attentive listener if I've ever seen one!

January 2025 — Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro are photographed together.

Andrew and Monica were first seen together at W magazine's Best Performances party, alongside Eddie Redmayne and W's editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg, in LA. They were already getting cozy!

What do you think about Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro? I'm personally obsessed. Stay tuned for the latest news on this low-key couple! And check out Zoë Kravitz & Noah Centineo Fuel Dating Rumors After Leaving Another Party Together because Andrew & Monica weren't the only ones hanging this month 👀.

This post has been updated.

