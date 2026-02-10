Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

This one's for 'Babygirl' fans.

Is Nicole Kidman Starring in a New A24 Show? Cast and Plot Details for Dylan Brady's Thriller

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 10, 2026
Entertainment Editor

It won't be long before we see Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's Scarpetta, but it looks like the Practical Magic actress has a few other projects on the horizon. Deadline reports that Kidman is in talks to star in a brand new TV show from A24 and it's the kind of gripping story fans of the star are going to love (if the obsession with Babygirl is any indication). Keep reading for the latest news on this new show because this is one series you won't want to miss.

Here's the most recent update on A24's new erotic thriller — and whether we'll see Nicole Kidman in a starring role.

A24's new erotic thriller show is totally "dangerous."

A24's new show comes from Dylan Brady, and Deadline reports that the spec script (which means an unsolicited script that Brady was shopping around to different studios) "triggered a heated bidding war" that ultimately landed at the studio behind Materialists and The Drama in a seven-figure deal. Yeah, that means it must be good!

There aren't any confirmed cast members who have signed on the dotted line (yet) but Nicole Kidman is in talks to join the cast.

The series (which still needs to be named, FYI) is an erotic thriller that follows a struggling actor who agrees to nanny for a couple made up of a famous producer and movie star. His original plan is to seduce the couple and get access to their network, but things take a turn for the unexpected when he "[finds] himself ensnared in a far more dangerous game."

And it's for 'Fatal Attraction' lovers.

The story was actually inspired by one of Brady's friends in real life, but it also pulls from iconic movies like Fatal Attraction and Sunset Boulevard.

“Erotic thrillers have historically always been very heterosexual, and it’s the marital unit that is the hero that has to be preserved at all costs from an evil slut, who threatens that unity,” Brady told Deadline. “I thought about what this looks like in 2025. What if the slut is the hero and there is something rotten in the marriage? I wanted to break form and put a queer lens on it.”

Stay tuned for more news on A24's new series, as well as other TV shows on the way, on our Facebook.

