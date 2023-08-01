How To Tell If You Have Undiagnosed Adult ADHD Symptoms
My best friend and I have a running joke where instead of Thing 1 and Thing 2, we call ourselves Overwhelmed and Overstimulated. With so many devices, so many notifications, so many online clothing stores, so many streaming services (and so on and so forth), it's easy to feel stressed by everything happening in life. I get it!
That's why I talked to Sussan Nwogwugwu, Regional Nurse Practitioner Lead for digital health platform Done. Nwogwugwu offered some insight into symptoms that might indicate you have ADHD and how to help in those moments where *you* feel overwhelmed and overstimulated.
Figuring Out A Diagnosis
While they can feel similar, there is a difference between having ADHD and just feeling overwhelmed. "On the one hand, feeling overstimulated may emanate from several stimuli, including stress, lack of adequate sleep, excessive noise, or sensory overload," Nwogwugwu says. "ADHD is a neurodevelopment disorder characterized by persistent patterns of inattention, impulsivity that significantly impair daily functioning, or hyperactivity and are present in multiple settings."
So overstimulation is the result of outward elements, but ADHD comes from inside your brain. And while stress can have its up and downs, ADHD and its symptoms are consistent.
Nwogwugwu also says claiming ADHD when you don't actually have it can be harmful. That's why it's important to talk to a pro (like a psychiatrist or a psychologist) instead of using TikTok to self-diagnose.
"Self-diagnosis may lead to misunderstanding, eventually preventing the individual from accessing appropriate support and proper treatment," she says. If you self-diagnose and treat one disorder when you're really struggling with something else, you won't get the help you truly need.
That being said, don't feel like you have to dismiss consistent patterns or habits if they're interrupting your daily life. Nwogwugwu points out a few behaviors that could indicate you have undiagnosed ADHD, like "difficulty concentrating and focusing on tasks that are not particularly interesting or stimulating."
"Undiagnosed ADHD could manifest through impulsive behaviors such as acting without thinking, interrupting others while talking, or a high inclination to risky behaviors," she continues. You might also misplace items, lose track of time, and constantly forget and miss appointments, but that's not all.
"An individual with unorganized and difficulty that results in a cluttered environment could have undiagnosed ADHD [and it] could manifest through restlessness where an individual has challenges relaxing and always feels 'on the go,'" she says. "In addition, it could manifest in challenges in following instructions [or] difficulty in multitasking effectively, and difficulties with impulse control."
Living In The Present
Like so many other areas in the health and wellness space, ADHD can manifest differently in different people! That means that there's no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to getting diagnosed, which emphasizes how important it is to talk to your doctor.
One specific area where it depends on the person? ADHD affects women differently than it affects men.
"Inattentive symptoms are predominant in women, while hyperactive and impulsive symptoms are common among men," Nwogwugwu says. "Besides, co-occurring conditions such as depression, anxiety, and eating disorders are more common in women than men with ADHD."
Women living with ADHD can also end up internalizing their problems, which impacts emotional regulation, self-confidence, and self-esteem.
Nwogwugwu also mentions how important it is to form an individualized care plan to make sure you're taking care of your specific needs — including your mental health. "Hyperactivity, impulsivity, and difficulties with impulse control may lead to interpersonal conflicts and social difficulties, affecting an individual’s self-image and self-concept adversely," she says.
Struggling with organization, attention, and time management can affect the people around you, which in turn might leave you feeling like you aren't meeting expectations for work or your relationships. We've been there, and we also know that stressing about those details can make it easier to mess up next time.
"This may cause frustration, feelings of underachievement, or actual underachievement that would lower an individual’s self-esteem," she says. "Persons with ADHD can face judgment, criticism, and stigma from society and feel rejected by peers because of their poor social skills. The negative experiences could have adverse effects on self-concept and self-esteem, especially among children."
Moving Forward
But the good news is that your life doesn't have to come to a standstill because of an ADHD diagnosis. Whether your doctor recommends lifestyle changes or steps that are a bit more extreme, there are also some calming habits Nwogwugwu recommends adding into your routine.
"Breathing exercises and yoga could help address the feelings," she says. "The techniques slow down the heart rate and reduce cortisol levels resulting in improved and sustained attention and affect." Since breathing techniques are grounding, they help you focus on something besides what's making you anxious.
"Talking to someone who can help, this can be a therapist, friend, a family member, or a counselor can be a great way to get some relief," she adds. "It helps one to express emotions or sentiments openly, which may relief the burden. Expressive writingcould help in regulating emotions through neural activation. In other words, writing could be therapeutic for overstimulated or overwhelmed individuals by helping them feel in control of the situation."
If you're feeling symptoms of undiagnosed ADHD, make sure to talk to your doctor for a care plan! Check out our email newsletter to hear from more health experts.
