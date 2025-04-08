10 New Aldi Finds Under $10 You Can’t Miss In April

Spring is finally doing its thing, and one of our most favorite parts of the weather warming up is all the fun foods we can snack on outside, bring to backyard potlucks, and prep for picnics. Luckily, Aldi’s aisles are stuffed with exciting (and affordable!) finds that’ll definitely elevate your springtime grocery game this year.

From sweet snacks (hello, sandwich cookies and Easter candy) to savory dinner bites (mmm, frozen pizza), these 10 new Aldi offerings are not to be missed this April. Plenty of ‘em are limited-time teams, too, so make sure to head to your closest Aldi store ASAP!

Scroll on for the best Aldi finds under $10 to add to your cart this April!

Aldi Bake Shop Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies Oh em gee. These soft sandwich cookies remind us exactly of the Trader Joe's gingerbread dessert that went viral last year, but spring-ified – and we need 3 packs right now. Stuffed with a generous amount of cream cheese filling, the two chewy carrot cake-flavored cookies in this find suit it up to be the perfect spring snack for Easter Sunday and beyond. Plus, it's just $5 for a dozen!

Aldi Merci European Chocolate Easter Assortment Fancy European chocolates for Easter? Well, duh! This medley of individually-wrapped, stick-shaped chocolates from Merci highlight delicious flavors like coffee and cream, hazelnut almond, marzipan, and more for a nice lil' treat. Shop it for just $6!

Aldi Specially Selected Mac & Cheese Pesto Pasta While your typical frozen mac can be pretty basic, this $2.45 pesto-infused option in Aldi's frozen meal section is anything but. It highlights the luxe flavor notes of garlic and basil, alongside plenty of melty cheese. You can also find these shells in other varieties like Truffle Porcini Mushroom and Smoked Gouda this spring – yum!

Aldi Emporium Selection Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese It's giving bougie. It's giving decadent. It's giving unique! This $4 log of goat cheese is marinated in a wonderful blueberry-vanilla coating that lends it to a sweeter flavor – one that pairs extremely well with more savory crackers and salty prosciutto (or any other charcuterie meat you adore) for spring snackin'.

Aldi Fremont Fish Market Oven Crispy Popcorn Shrimp The fact that this crispy popcorn shrimp can be ready to eat within literal minutes already has us sold, but the fact that it's also only $6 really seals the deal. This heat-and-eat Aldi find would be perfect for a little outdoor at-home happy hour moment this spring, served alongside some homemade tartar sauce and a squeeze of fresh lemon. We're drooling already!

Aldi Breakfast Best Protein Buttermilk & Vanilla Waffles You can mention protein once in conversation, and we're going crazy. That's why these new $4 protein-packed frozen waffles from Aldi have us reeling! One serving delivers 12 grams of protein in the form of a deliciously sweet waffle that you could easily enjoy for breakfast or as a stunning midnight snack to hit your personal protein goals!

Aldi Bake Shop Banana Nut Muffins Ugh, we are in dire need for a muffin right now. We'll definitely be running to Aldi as soon as humanly possible to add this $4 quartet of banana nut muffins to our cart! Big and bodacious, each one packs in a moist muffin base dotted with flavors of good ol' 'nana and some walnuts for crunch.

Aldi Mama Cozzi's Thin & Crispy Spinach & Feta Pizza This $5 find has spinach on it, so it's gotta be healthy, right?! Jokes aside, this frozen pizza topped with greens and feta is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner when you just can't stand to cook anything super intricate this spring. It definitely delivers on seasonal flavors, too, drenched in a lighter white garlic sauce in place of the more-expected marinara.

Aldi Breakfast Best Chocolate Hazelnut Mini Stuffed Pancakes Shut up. Shut up! Stuffed pancakes?! Aldi, you're killing it. These $4 mini-sized pancakes are filled with a chocolate-hazelnut spread – reminiscent of your classic Nutella – that qualifies them as a tasty bite for both breakfast and dessert.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe Dairy Free Lemon Blueberry Sorbet Lemon and blueberry is a stunning flavor combo come springtime, and the fact that it comes ready to eat in a refreshing sorbet form for $4 from Aldi is just insane. We'll be stocking up to enjoy this one all season long!

