Milo Ventimiglia And Jarah Mariano Are Officially Married!
Gilmore Girls fans and Jess Mariano lovers alike will be thrilled (and potentially heartbroken?) to learn that our favorite snarky, afraid-of-swans, swoon-worthy guy is officially married. Milo Ventimiglia, who also starred opposite Mandy Moore on This Is Us, got married to Jarah Mariano in a private ceremony earlier this year. We love that Jarah's last name is Mariano, considering that's also the last name of Milo's beloved character! It's ~kismet~.
The wedding was planned by Simply Troy and the pics are beautiful. Considering the couple has been keeping things low-key, we don't know much about the timeline of their relationship — other than the fact Instagram account Deuxmoi posted a photo of them together in 2022 and Jarah had a ring by the summer of 2023, via People. Here's everything we know about the happy couple!
Did Milo Ventimiglia get married?
I’m sorry…..Milo Ventimiglia married someone with the last name Mariano?Absolutely incredible. Finally some good news. pic.twitter.com/jk9Vu2TDJ9— Kalyn Huntley (@KalynAlexis) October 30, 2023
Yes, Milo Ventimiglia is married! The actor married Jarah Mariano in 2023 in a private ceremony surrounded by friends and family. The couple has never made any public comments on their relationship but we're very excited for them!
Who is Jarah Mariano, Milo Ventimiglia's wife?
Jarah Mariano has been a model for 23 years, but she's also an entrepreneur. She founded HINA + Kū Hawai'i Fragrances, who provides education and resources, as well as support for the Hawaii Community Foundation. She also starred in Jay-Z's "Show Me What You Got" music video, minor roles in Steven Spielberg's Minority Report, and reportedly made an uncredited appearance in the Skyfall title sequence in 2012.
What has Milo Ventimiglia said about having a family?
Milo Ventimiglia admitted during his time on This Is Us that the series made him think about family life more deeply. “It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” he told US Weekly in 2017. “I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”
“I have nieces and nephews. I feel like I get to act out a little bit of my own paternal want to influence a young mind, shape a young mind, to approach life in a positive way," he continued.
What is Milo Ventimiglia in?
In addition to Gilmore Girls and This Is Us, you can watch Milo Ventimiglia in Heroes, The Company You Keep,Rocky Balboa, Creed II, and The Art of Racing in the Rain.
