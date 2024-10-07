Sarah Snook's Thriller 'All Her Fault' Will Make You Question Whether You Really Support Women's Wrongs
What would you do if your worst nightmare came true? You hope you'd be level-headed, ready to tackle any problem that came your way. But no one really knows what they'd do in an emergency until they find themselves in one — and that's exactly what All Her Fault's Marissa finds out when she arrives to pick up her son from a playdate, a stranger opens the door, and her son is nowhere to be found.
There's something extra spooky about the idea something could happen in a place you know so well, and that makes this Peacock limited series even more terrifying than it already was. But one silver lining? The thriller features some of our favorite Hollywood names.
Who's in the All Her Fault cast?
All Her Fault Cast
All Her Fault stars our favorite names in television right now: the show will be led by Succession's Sarah Snook as Marissa alongside Dakota Fanning (The Perfect Couple), Abby Elliot (The Bear), Jake Lacy (Apples Never Fall), Sophia Lillis (It), Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick), Thomas Cocquerel, Daniel Monks, Duke McCloud, Kartiah Vergara, and Michael Peña.
When is All Her Fault coming out?
All Her Fault Release Date
We don't have an official release date for the show yet, but considering they've already entered production, we can expect to see it sometime in 2025! Check back here for Peacock's official release date.
What is All Her Fault about?
All Her Fault Plot
Based on the novel by Andrea Mara, All Her Fault follows Marissa Irvine, who arrives to 14 Tudor Grove to pick up her son Milo from a playdate with a new friend. But when a woman she's never met opens the door, and Milo is nowhere to be found, Marissa finds herself in the middle of a waking nightmare. There are four women who could be held responsible — but only one of them might have him.
Where is All Her Fault filming?
All Her Fault is filming across Australia, and at the beginning of October, they were seen filming in Docklands (in Melbourne). The show is set in Chicago.
Who is the director of All Her Fault?
Minkie Spiro will direct the first episode of the series, while Megan Gallagher will write the script and executive produce. Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, and Joanna Strevens will also executive produce for Carnival Films.
