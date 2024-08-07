12 Cute Backpacks Perfect For Everything From Back-To-School Season To The Office
I have a personal vendetta against the boring backpacks my parents used to gift me for back-to-school season. Of course they were supposed to house school supplies and a snack or two, but what's wrong with wanting a backpack that makes your outfits look great too? I mean, say you just bought a pair of popular New Balance or Nike sneakers to go with all the cute fall fashion you've picked out — it only makes sense that your other accessories should accentuate the vibe you're going for!
And that need only grows as you transition from the classroom to the office. From sporty to trendy, here are 12 cute backpacks I've bookmarked that will make sure you're at the top of your school, work, and style game.
No-So-Basic Backpacks
Alo
Alo Stow Backpack
I know what I just said about boring backpacks, but we all know black is a classic color that'll look good no matter what outfit you're wearing. Alo's Stow Backpack is great for commuting because it's exterior is made of water-resistant matte neoprene, so it'll hold up on the day your umbrella decides to break as you're running across campus. Not that I know anything about that tragic event.
Besides that, this backpack has pockets everywhere, so you can stow extra pens, pencils, erasers, calculators and more in them. Your laptop will even have a cozy space to slide into when all the computers in the library are taken.
P.S. The real winner is the removable interior pouch that can you store your pads or tampons in. No need to feel embarrassed that your period started in the middle of class!
Target
Bearpaw Fashionable Nylon Backpack (Olive)
Work backpacks are the stuff that internships and entry-level jobs are made of — carrying tote bags can just be too much for your shoulders some days, let's be real. You'll still be able to tuck a textbook or two in there, but your laptop won't be impacted because of the streamlined pockets found inside.
Anyone who's ever dealt with thin shoulder straps knows how uncomfortable they can be, but you won't have to deal with that here! This backpack's shoulder straps are padded, so you can comfortably carry your belongings on your back without feeling like something is digging into your shoulders or clavicle.
Need to carry your backpack without taking up too much space on public transportation? You can easily grab the ergonomic top handle with the expectation that it won't break while you make your way back home after a long day.
Beis
Béis 'The Backpack' (Atlas Pink)
Béis may be known for it's stylish luggage, but their backpacks are just as cute and functional! It's why I think this millennial pink design is the perfect accessory for the ultra feminine student who just got accepted to the fashion school of their dreams.
It comes with a padded interior sleeve along with two water bottle pockets. If you're going to be dashing from one classroom to another, you need to make sure you're staying hydrated so this is a huge plus!
It's also laptop-friendly, has a key leash, and can be paired with one of Béis carry-on suitcases because of the trolley pass-through feature! Needless to say, this cute backpack is perfect for any girl on the go!
Lululemon
Lululemon Everywhere Backpack (Raw Linen/White Opal/Traverse Grey)
This is the ultimate sporty backpack IMO. If you're headed from the gym to the office, you're likely going to need something that's lightweight and not affected by water or sweat, so I highly recommend you give this a chance!
Its water-resistant tech canvas fabric helps make it easy to spot clean, while the spacious exterior pockets and interior design assures all of your belonging will be in one place as you jog on and off the field.
Urban Outfitters
Jansport Right Pack Expressions Corduroy Backpack (Coconut Cord)
Jansport has been in business for over 50 years and still manages to create backpacks that are trendy, yet functional. In fact, wearing one will make sure you're ahead of the style curve at school.
The soft and durable corduroy exterior is a huge selling point because it has fall and winter all over it. You'll have a place to store your water bottle on the outside of course, but your laptop will also be cradled by a smooth internal sleeve.
It's recommended that you also spot clean this beauty, but I know you'll keep it clean because it'll be your trusted companion on the first day of classes.
More Cute Backpacks
Amazon
THE NORTH FACE Jester Everyday Laptop Backpack (White Dune Leaf Toss Print)
Adding a little spice in your life may not have anything to do with the books you're reading or the food you're eating. Sometimes it all boils down to your backpack of choice.
On top of having a beautiful butterfly and floral pattern, this backpack is backed by the American Chiropractic Association. As someone who loves the idea of truly carrying something that won't trigger back pain, this sounds like something I'd buy ASAP!
It has a FlexVent suspension system that helps the shoulder straps fit comfortably on your body along with a breathable lumbar panel that adds even more support. You'll be able to clip your keys to the backpack's exterior and have room to fit both of your smaller Stanley tumbler cups (I'm not judging you).
Should you need more storage, the front bungee system makes it easy for this backpack to expand to accommodate your needs.
O'Neill
O'Neill Shoreline Punta Tropical Backpack (Canyon Clay)
If you're sad that summer will be ending once you start school, your best bet is opt for a backpack that'll consistently remind you of that epic vacation you went on with your besties.
Named the 'Shoreline Punta Tropical,' this gorgeous canyon clay backpack is under $100 and has adjustable straps that support all of your school or work needs. The front exterior pocket is deep enough to house any writing tools and small notepads you'll be using while the interior compartment will keep your textbooks and laptops secure.
Tilly's
BILLABONG Home Abroad Canvas Backpack (Blue)
Designed to make you feel at home no matter where you are, Billabong's Home Abroad Canvas Backpack has the makings of an accessory that your classmates won't be able to stop chattering about. The print alone is eye-catching, but the canvas is part of this backpack's bread and butter.
It's completely sturdy so you won't experience unexpected tears on the bottom or sides of it. You'll also get an internal laptop sleeve that's padded, an interior pouch with a small pocket attached, and adjustable straps that lets you walk around in comfort.
Target
Vera Bradley Cotton Essential Backpack (Wild Roses)
I could tell you that the only reason you need to buy this backpack is because it's Vera Bradley (yes, THAT Vera Bradley), but that's not fair. Instead, let's break down why you need this beloved brand back in your life.
You can easily carry it around your school's campus, take it to work, or use it as a weekender bagbecause of it's nice organization system. There's two exterior water bottle components, a front exterior zip pocket, and another padded laptop sleeve that'll keep your laptop enclose at all times.
Instead of spot cleaning this backpack, you can actually toss it in the washing machine on a cold cycle and use non-chlorine bleach for stubborn spots! Remember to hang it to dry though!
Herschel
Herschel Classic Backpack 19L (Terrain Camo)
Classic backpacks aren't easy to come by, but Herschel's accessories seem to do a great job of making sure you'll have something that feels top of the line minus the expensive price.
Crafted with 100% recycled water bottles inside and out, you're going to get a floating sleeve that cradles your laptop and zippered closures that have cord pulls.
It also has a cute 'Put Yourself Out There' internal label and a classic Herschel Supply stripe DNA tab.
Amazon
LOVEVOOK Laptop Backpack (Beige-Yellow-Brown)
If you're serious about adulting and want to make an impression at your new job or internship, carry this laptop backpack with you. It's versatile and fits up to a 15.6" laptop thanks to a spacious internal sleeve.
In case you've been called to travel for a couple of days, the luggage strap makes it easy for you to get it through busy airports without feeling bogged down by how much stuff you have.
My favorite feature is the USB charging port and the lockable zippers! We all know there's at least one nosy co-worker or stranger we'll come in contact with, so it's better to be safe than sorry!
Nordstrom
Osprey Proxima 30-Liter Campus Backpack (Medium Grey/Coal Grey)
You're looking at one of the sturdiest backpacks you'll ever own! It's enough to withstand your textbooks, notepads, laptop, and the new book club find you're in the middle of reading. The front compression straps are even able to hold a skateboard! But that's not all!
The internal sleeve will fit up to a 17" laptop while the document sleeves will keep that essay you spent all night writing safe. Beyond that, you'll get an organization pocket that has a key clip and two exterior water bottle pockets.
Not only is it made of 100% polyester, but it's PFC-free and has a nice water-resistant exterior you'll be grateful for.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more fun back to school styles!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Header image via Urban Outfitters
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.